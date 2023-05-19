The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Demonstrators protest IDF's plan to destroy heritage site in Golan Heights

According to plans by the Defense Ministry and the IDF, a training facility will be built in the area instead.

By ELI ASHKENAZI/WALLA!
Published: MAY 19, 2023 22:44
View of the Katzrin stream on a stormy winter day in the northern town of Katzrin, Golan Heights, on February 1, 2023. (photo credit: MICHAEL GILADI/FLASH90)
View of the Katzrin stream on a stormy winter day in the northern town of Katzrin, Golan Heights, on February 1, 2023.
(photo credit: MICHAEL GILADI/FLASH90)

Dozens of people demonstrated on Friday in front of the Golan headquarters against the IDF's plan to build a military facility on the Ein Pith natural and heritage site in the Golan Heights.

According to plans promoted by the Defense Ministry and the IDF, a training facility will be built in the area instead.

Environmental and Nature Protection personnel from around the country, as well as Golan Heights residents, protested and demanded that the plans be scrapped. The first demonstration opposing it was held on Friday and environmental activists noted their intention to continue working to save Ein Pith.

Ein Pith's history from the 17th century to the 1960s

Ein Pith, located on the northern slopes of the Golan Heights, was a village of Syrians of Alawite origins, which was one of several villages established in the area at the beginning of the 17th century. 

In the early 1960s, about 1,500 residents lived in the village. Until 1967, the area was also used by the Syrian army. During the Six-Day War, the village was captured by the 8th Armored Brigade and its residents fled to Syria.

View of the Katzrin stream on a stormy winter day in the northern town of Katzrin, Golan Heights, on February 1, 2023. (credit: MICHAEL GILADI/FLASH90) View of the Katzrin stream on a stormy winter day in the northern town of Katzrin, Golan Heights, on February 1, 2023. (credit: MICHAEL GILADI/FLASH90)

The Council for Conservation of Heritage Sites in Israel stated that despite the many damages the complex has suffered over the years, it still remains a cultural landscape, which includes the remains of residential buildings and agricultural facilities, historic roads, a spring house, agricultural fences, wells and orchards. 



Tags Golan Heights IDF Syria protests
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ancient tablet found on Mount Ebal predates known Hebrew inscriptions

(L-R) XCT reconstruction of the tablet's surface. Semitransparent visualization of the reconstructed tablet
2

Home Front Command relaxes restrictions after ceasefire

The Iron Dome.
3

Florida rejects Holocaust ed textbooks in clampdown on ‘woke’ instruction

FLORIDA GOV. Ron DeSantis waves during The Jerusalem Post conference titled Celebrate the Faces of Israel at the Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem last week
4

Russian T-72 will split US-made Abrams 'like nuts' entering Kyiv - Kadyrov

Russia's T-72 tank
5

Six women reversed their aging by 4 years through healthy diet - study

Can we turn back time on our aging? (Illustrative)
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by