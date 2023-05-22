Accountant-general blocks UTJ plan of Shavuot bonus for only hassidim

The accountant-general blocked a plan by Jerusalem and Tradition Minister Meir Porush (United Torah Judaism) to transfer funds to specific hassidic groups that plan to hold Shavuot meals in Jerusalem on Monday, according to KAN.

On Sunday, Porush presented a plan to give a special grant for food expenses to groups and communities that plan to host at least 300 people on Shavuot with the stated aim of attracting additional audiences to Jerusalem.

According to the plan, only those who initiated at least one hosting activity of an organized group in the past three years are eligible for the funds, a condition that Israeli media reports makes the fund only relevant to haredi hassidic groups.

The accountant-general only found out about the plan after it was publicized on Sunday, according to KAN. The accountant-general reportedly raised a number of concerns, including issues with the method of distribution, the calculation of the funds, the equality of the procedure and its relevance to populations who are not voters from Porush's constituency. The accountant-general reportedly intends not to approve the plan.

Minister Meir Porush attends a government conference at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem on January 8, 2023. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Controversy surrounds funds intended for haredi sector in state budget

The report comes amid controversy surrounding funds intended for the haredi sector in the upcoming state budget.

In an updated macro-economic forecast published last week, Finance Ministry Chief Economist Shira Greenberg warned that the increase of funds being funneled to haredi schools which do not teach core studies would deepen the gaps in education relevant to the workforce among haredi students.

"The expected decrease in the levels of education is expected to negatively influence the participation of male haredim in the workforce and their earning potential and long-term growth," wrote Greenberg.

Greenberg warned as well that the increase of funds for haredi adult students (avreichim) and the food stamp program which does not take into account the recipients' ability to find employment are "expected to lead to a negative impact on the integration of male haredim into the workforce." The chief economist noted that the likelihood of male haredim joining the workforce is already low as it is.