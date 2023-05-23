Beilinson Friends Forum hosts event for cancer innovation in Israel

In Tel Aviv, an event dedicated to innovation in cancer medicine was held in honor of Doctors Susan and Henry Samueli, who donated 120 million NIS for the establishment of a new progressive cancer center. This donation will in turn launch the Samueli Integrative Cancer Pioneering Institute.

The Beilinson Friends Forum event was created in part by the Friends of Rabin Medical Center and Beilinson and Hasharon Hospitals in Petach Tikvah, Israel. The event was spearheaded by the association's CEO, Orli Meskin, Dr. Eytan Wirtheim, CEO of Beilinson and Hasharon Hospitals, and Pinchas "Pini" Cohen, chairman of the Noy Fund.

Held at Tel Aviv's Hilton Hotel in the presence of the donating couple, hundreds of guests including medical staff, as well as innovators in cancer medicine and in Israeli business were in attendance. Guests celebrated the inauguration of the Samueli Integrative Cancer Pioneering Institute at the Davidoff Center in Beilinson Hospital, marking what could be a turning point in cancer treatment in Israel's health landscape.

The honored couple was also awarded a certificate of appreciation for their vision and remarkable contribution for the establishment of the institute, and in shaping the future of cancer medicine at the hospital.

Discussions held on cancer and medical innovation

The event also held a panel discussion entitled "Invention: Ingenuity or Opportunity?" The panel was led by Professor Gal Markel, who is a medical oncology specialist, a member of the Department of Clinical Microbiology and Immunology at Sackler Faculty of Medicine of Tel Aviv University, and the Chief Scientist of the Sheba’s Ella Lemelbaum Institute for Immuno- Oncology.

Beilinson Hospital at the Rabin Medical Center (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Other panelists included the co-founder and CEO of "Beyond Biologics" Dr. Tehila Ben Moshe, Reichman University provost professor Varda Liberman, and Judge professor Elyakim Rubinstein, former Vice President of the Supreme Court of Israel. Henry Samueli himself also participated in the panel discussion.

"I feel great pride in being part of the special family of Rabin Medical Center and its friends - a family that turns a vision into saving lives; a family that pulsates with the Israeli and humane spirit of caring and generosity; a family that to be a part of, is to see Israel at its best," Pini Cohen, chairman of the Friends of Rabin Medical Center stated. He further emphasized the massive benefits provided by the Samueli's donation, saying "the Samueli Institute is the medicine of tomorrow - and also the critical need of today, and there is no hospital more worthy of leading this mission than Rabin Medical Center."

"This is a rare contribution in its scope, and in combination with the support of Clalit, we will be capable of producing meteoric progress in the field of cancer. The Clalit databases are among the largest in the world and allow us extensive studies that will lead to breakthroughs on a global scale," said Dr. Eytan Wirtheim, CEO of Rabin Medical Center.

"Thanks to this donation, Beilinson becomes a trailblazer for all medical centers in Israel," he added on the acceleration of cancer treatments and research.