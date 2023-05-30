The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Israel's Knesset to hold Judicial Selection Committee vote on June 14

The committee will be required to appoint a woman to one of each of the roles, including justices, Knesset members, ministers, and Bar Association members.

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: MAY 30, 2023 12:11

Updated: MAY 30, 2023 12:26
The Law Committee votes on changes to the Judicial Selection Committee. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
The Law Committee votes on changes to the Judicial Selection Committee.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

The confidential Knesset vote to choose the Israeli legislature's two spots on the Judicial Selection Committee will be held on June 14, Knesset Speaker MK Amir Ohana (Likud) announced late Monday night, in what could prove a crucial moment in the survival of the ongoing talks at the President's Residence between the coalition and opposition over the government's judicial reforms.

The makeup of the committee, which elects judges for Israel's entire court system, including for the High Court of Justice, is one of the most contested issues between the coalition and opposition in negotiations. The coalition wishes to give itself a majority in the committee and thus control judicial appointments, while the opposition claims that this will politicize the courts and harm the judicial system.

Ohana's announcement indicates that the coalition will form the committee based on the existing makeup, and will include three High Court justices (one of whom is the chief justice), two ministers (one of whom is the justice minister), two Knesset members and two members of the Israel Bar Association. One of the justices, Knesset members, ministers and Bar Association members must be a woman.

Judicial reforms threaten committee selection

The coalition traditionally enabled the opposition to fill one of the two Knesset spots in the committee. However, coalition members threatened in recent weeks that if no agreements are announced over the judicial reforms by the time the June 14 vote is held, it will use its majority in the Knesset to break this tradition and grant itself both of the Knesset's spots on the committee.

Members of the opposition's negotiating teams threatened in response that if the coalition does this, they will leave the negotiations at the President's Residence.

AMIR OHANA presides as Knesset speaker after his election by MKs, on Thursday. The sight of MKs Moshe Gafni and Meir Porush of United Torah Judaism turning away while Ohana delivered his speech was nauseating, says the writer. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) AMIR OHANA presides as Knesset speaker after his election by MKs, on Thursday. The sight of MKs Moshe Gafni and Meir Porush of United Torah Judaism turning away while Ohana delivered his speech was nauseating, says the writer. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Knesset members will have until June 7 to file their candidacy. Therefore, by June 7 the opposition should know the coalition's intentions: If the coalition puts forward just one candidate, the second candidate will necessarily come from the opposition. But if the coalition puts forward two candidates, then it likely means that it intends to fill both Knesset slots on the committee with coalition MKs, and leave out the opposition.

This could blow up the negotiations at the President's Residence.

National Unity MK Benny Gantz blessed Ohana's announcement regarding the vote for the Judicial Selection Committee.

"This is an important milestone in fortifying the rule of law, and it is also important for citizens – who need the Judicial Selection Committee to form, judges to be appointed and legal processes to progress," Gantz said.

President Isaac Herzog on Tuesday stressed the importance of the talks.

“We can reach understandings. It takes effort, goodwill, and leadership, and I say: Ignore the background noise and think about the goal…No one will violate our values or basic principles,” he said.



