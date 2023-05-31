The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Israeli Sbarro bombing victim dies after 22 years in coma

New York-born Chana Nachenberg was 31 years old when the bombing took place.

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: MAY 31, 2023 22:41
A GAPING hole is left in the shop front of the Sbarro pizzeria in Jerusalem after the suicide bombing that killed 15 people and wounded more than 80 others. (photo credit: REUTERS)
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Chana Nachenberg died on Wednesday, almost 22 years after a Palestinian suicide bomber bombed the Sbarro pizza place, putting her in a vegetative state.

New York-born Nachenberg, nee Finer, was 31 years old when the bombing took place. Her two-year-old daughter Sarah was one of the few to survive the attack unscathed.

Izz al-Din Shuheil al-Masri bombed the Sbarro pizza place on the bustling corner of King George Street and Jaffa Road in Jerusalem on August 9, 2001, killing 15 people, including seven children and a pregnant woman, and wounding 130.

The bomb that he carried to the restaurant included nails meant to cause extra injury.

Al-Masri's accomplice was Ahlam Tamimi, who chose the location for the attack. Tamimi was convicted and given 16 life sentences but was released in the prisoner swap for captive IDF soldier Gilad Schalit.

AHLAM TAMIMI, sentenced to 16 life terms for involvement in the suicide bombing attack on the Sbarro pizzeria in Jerusalem in 2001, hugs her father who came to greet her at Amman airport in 2011 following her release from prison in Israel. (credit: MUHAMMAD HAMED/REUTERS) AHLAM TAMIMI, sentenced to 16 life terms for involvement in the suicide bombing attack on the Sbarro pizzeria in Jerusalem in 2001, hugs her father who came to greet her at Amman airport in 2011 following her release from prison in Israel. (credit: MUHAMMAD HAMED/REUTERS)

Tamimi is one of the FBI’s “most wanted terrorists,” and her poster says she “should be considered armed and dangerous.” The FBI poster asks for tips, offering a reward of up to $5 million.

However, her location is known. She lives in Jordan, where she hosts a talk show on a Hamas-affiliated television channel. Jordan has refused to extradite her.



