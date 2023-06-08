Israel makes bid for U-20 FIFA final in historic first

Israel's under-20 national soccer team played Uruguay in the semi-finals of the FIFA U20 World Cup.

Their performance in Thursday night's game in Argentina will determine if the team will place in the top three ranking or if they will be knocked out of the competition entirely.

The national under-20 squad has been competing in the hopes of bringing joy back to their home country. The team, which is made up of Jews and Arabs alike, has acted as a symbol of unity for those watching overseas.

What will happen if Israel beats Uruguay?

The other semifinal match is between Italy and South Korea, meaning that if Israel wins their Thursday game, they will play against one of those two teams in the finals. However, should Israel lose their upcoming match, they will play against the loser of the other semifinal for the title of third place.

Israel's win over Brazil had Israelis all over the country celebrating, with President Isaac Herzog, opposition leader Yair Lapid and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu all congratulating the team. Now, the entirety of the competition rests on this team's shoulders as Israel hopes to make it into the finals.