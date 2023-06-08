The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel makes bid for U-20 FIFA final in historic first

If Israel beats Uruguay, they will advance to play the winner of the concurrent match between South Korea and Italy.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 8, 2023 21:26
May 24, 2023 Israel players pose for a team group photo before the match (photo credit: AGUSTIN MARCARIAN/REUTERS)
May 24, 2023 Israel players pose for a team group photo before the match
(photo credit: AGUSTIN MARCARIAN/REUTERS)

Israel's under-20 national soccer team played Uruguay in the semi-finals of the FIFA U20 World Cup.

Their performance in Thursday night's game in Argentina will determine if the team will place in the top three ranking or if they will be knocked out of the competition entirely.

The national under-20 squad has been competing in the hopes of bringing joy back to their home country. The team, which is made up of Jews and Arabs alike, has acted as a symbol of unity for those watching overseas.

What will happen if Israel beats Uruguay?

The other semifinal match is between Italy and South Korea, meaning that if Israel wins their Thursday game, they will play against one of those two teams in the finals. However, should Israel lose their upcoming match, they will play against the loser of the other semifinal for the title of third place.

Israel's win over Brazil had Israelis all over the country celebrating, with President Isaac Herzog, opposition leader Yair Lapid and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu all congratulating the team. Now, the entirety of the competition rests on this team's shoulders as Israel hopes to make it into the finals.



Tags sports israel sports jpost sports world news FIFA
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'New' Beatles songs made by AI bring fans to tears

The Beatles
2

Who were the IDF soldiers killed at the Egyptian border?

Clockwise from top right corner: Sgt. Lia Ben Nun, St.-Sgt. Uri Itzhak Ilouz and St.-Sgt. Ohad Dahan.
3

Groundbreaking Israeli cancer treatment has 90% success rate
4

IDF to probe terror killing of three Israeli soldiers by Egyptian policeman

View of road 10, on the border with Egypt, which opened up for visitors today, for the Jewish holiday of Passover. April 7, 2023.
5

This Israeli nudist beach is ranked in the top 20 of its kind worldwide

Sign outside a nudist beach in New Jersey; illustrative.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by