Israel continues historic run at FIFA Under-20, advances to semi-finals

The Israeli team continued its historic run in the FIFA Under-20 World Cup, beating Brazil 3-2 and moving one step closer to the on Saturday night.

Israel will now advance to the semi-finals where it will face off against either the USA or Uruguay on Thursday, depending on who wins that quarter-final match on Sunday.

Despite Brazil scoring the first goal, Israel was quick to even the score and managed to keep pace with the favored team until the end. In overtime, Brazil scored a second goal, but Israel was quick to catch up and shortly afterward managed to pull ahead with a third point. Despite an extended overtime, the Israeli team held its lead until the end, winning the historic match.

FIFA U20 World Cup Argentina 2023 - Quarter Final - Israel v Brazil - Estadio San Juan del Bicentenario, San Juan, Argentina - June 3, 2023 Israel's Anan Khalaili and Ilay Feingold celebrate after the match (credit: AGUSTIN MARCARIAN/REUTERS)

A historic competition for Israeli sports

This is Israel's first time in the Under-20 World Cup. The competition was originally set to take place in Indonesia, but was moved to Argentina after Indonesia refused to allow the Israeli team to participate.

Up until this year's Under-20 World Cup, the only goal Israel had scored in a major FIFA tournament was kicked by Mordechai “Motaleh” Spiegler against Sweden, in the Mexico 1970 World Cup.

Juan Melamed/JTA contributed to this report.