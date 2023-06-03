The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Sports

Israel continues historic run at FIFA Under-20, advances to semi-finals

Israel will now advance to the semi-finals where it will face off against either the USA or Uruguay.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 3, 2023 23:22

Updated: JUNE 3, 2023 23:38
FIFA U20 World Cup Argentina 2023 - Quarter Final - Israel v Brazil - Estadio San Juan del Bicentenario, San Juan, Argentina - June 3, 2023 Israel's Anan Khalaili celebrates scoring their first goal (photo credit: AGUSTIN MARCARIAN/REUTERS)
FIFA U20 World Cup Argentina 2023 - Quarter Final - Israel v Brazil - Estadio San Juan del Bicentenario, San Juan, Argentina - June 3, 2023 Israel's Anan Khalaili celebrates scoring their first goal
(photo credit: AGUSTIN MARCARIAN/REUTERS)

The Israeli team continued its historic run in the FIFA Under-20 World Cup, beating Brazil 3-2 and moving one step closer to the on Saturday night.

Israel will now advance to the semi-finals where it will face off against either the USA or Uruguay on Thursday, depending on who wins that quarter-final match on Sunday.

Despite Brazil scoring the first goal, Israel was quick to even the score and managed to keep pace with the favored team until the end. In overtime, Brazil scored a second goal, but Israel was quick to catch up and shortly afterward managed to pull ahead with a third point. Despite an extended overtime, the Israeli team held its lead until the end, winning the historic match.

FIFA U20 World Cup Argentina 2023 - Quarter Final - Israel v Brazil - Estadio San Juan del Bicentenario, San Juan, Argentina - June 3, 2023 Israel's Anan Khalaili and Ilay Feingold celebrate after the match (credit: AGUSTIN MARCARIAN/REUTERS) FIFA U20 World Cup Argentina 2023 - Quarter Final - Israel v Brazil - Estadio San Juan del Bicentenario, San Juan, Argentina - June 3, 2023 Israel's Anan Khalaili and Ilay Feingold celebrate after the match (credit: AGUSTIN MARCARIAN/REUTERS)

A historic competition for Israeli sports

This is Israel's first time in the Under-20 World Cup. The competition was originally set to take place in Indonesia, but was moved to Argentina after Indonesia refused to allow the Israeli team to participate.

Up until this year's Under-20 World Cup, the only goal Israel had scored in a major FIFA tournament was kicked by Mordechai “Motaleh” Spiegler against Sweden, in the Mexico 1970 World Cup.

Juan Melamed/JTA contributed to this report.



Tags Israel soccer brazil FIFA
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Groundbreaking Israeli cancer treatment has 90% success rate
2

Roger Waters dresses up as SS officer, compares Anne Frank to Abu Akleh

Former rock band "Pink Floyd" musician Roger Waters performs on stage during his tour, at Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington, US, September 18, 2022.
3

Taliban claims: 'We will conquer Iran soon' amid water dispute

An IRGC Ground Forces commando.
4

Florida man loses arm to an alligator while going to the bathroom

American alligator
5

Chinese ship detained for hoarding British WWII-era weaponry

The Royal Navy battleship HMS Prince of Wales coming in to moor at Singapore, December 4, 1941.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by