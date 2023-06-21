The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Major Druze protests break out in Israel's North over turbine construction

Protestors threw Molotov cocktails and rocks at police * One police officer and one protestor are injured so far.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 21, 2023 14:09
Druze protest while police guard during a protest against the construction of a new wind farm near the Druze village of Majdal Shams, in the Golan Heights, June 21, 2023. (photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Druze protest while police guard during a protest against the construction of a new wind farm near the Druze village of Majdal Shams, in the Golan Heights, June 21, 2023.
(photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Thousands of Druze Israelis in the Golan Heights clashed with Israel Police on Wednesday as they protested against the construction of wind turbines in the area, according to the Israel Police Spokesperson's Unit.

The protestors tried to take over a police position, throwing Molotov cocktails and stones at the police officers who responded by opening fire. The police said that some protestors even shot at them and multiple officers were injured.

One protestor was taken to the hospital was moderate wounds after being shot by a police officer, who said that he "felt his life was in real danger." The protestors reportedly ran at the officer while throwing stones and holding something sharp, according to Walla.

Israel Police and municipal leadership call for calm

"Israel Police calls on the sector leaders to accept the legal procedure done in the turbines project and to help settle the situation," the Israel Police said in a statement. "The Druze people serve in key roles at the heart of Israeli society and have for years served as a prime example of democracy and lawfulness. The violent behavior and bullying, which includes blocking roads, setting tires on fire, and damaging traffic lights, could lead to people getting hurt and strain ties."

Druze protest while police guard during a protest against the construction of a new wind farm near the Druze village of Majdal Shams, in the Golan Heights, June 20, 2023. (credit: AYAL MARGOLIN/FLASH90) Druze protest while police guard during a protest against the construction of a new wind farm near the Druze village of Majdal Shams, in the Golan Heights, June 20, 2023. (credit: AYAL MARGOLIN/FLASH90)

Dalit al-Carmel Council head Rafik Halbi warned that the situation could get worse if not handled properly and turn into an intifada.

"A sort of intifada is about to develop among the Druze people in Israel because of planning laws, fines, and destruction orders," he said. "Rage is building up, and a difficult transition is on its way. The country just disparages us."



Tags Israel Israel Police protests north Druze
