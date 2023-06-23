The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Commercial flights from Haifa to Cyprus return after a 4 year hiatus

The first commercial flight abroad took off from Haifa airport, after a four-year hiatus, flights to Larnaca and Paphos will be available six days a week.

By YOAV ETIEL/WALLA
Published: JUNE 23, 2023 04:29
The first commercial flight abroad took off Thursday morning from Haifa airport, after a four-year hiatus.

After a four-year absence of international aviation activity, the first commercial flight to Cyprus took off Thursday morning from Haifa airport, as published in Walla! tourism The flight schedule from Haifa is planned until the end of October.

Flights to Larnaca and Paphos will be operated six days a week in three round trips and will be carried out in a Bombardier 8-100 model narrow-body jet plane with 34 seats - almost like a private flight. Air Malta's aircraft will be operated by the company's staff and will be marketed by Issta and Israel Air for this purpose.

There are two daily flights to Larnaca from Haifa, the first will take off at 08:00 in the morning and another flight will take off in the afternoon at 15:30. The flights back from Larnaca to Haifa leave at 10:00 in the morning, and another flight leaves at 17:30 in the afternoon.

There will be one daily flight to Paphos from Haifa leaving at 11:45 and the return flight will take off from Paphos to Haifa at 13:30.

THE VINEYARD next to the Ktima Gerolemo winery in central Cyprus. Wineries are blossoming on the island. (credit: MICHAEL STARR) THE VINEYARD next to the Ktima Gerolemo winery in central Cyprus. Wineries are blossoming on the island. (credit: MICHAEL STARR)

How much does it cost to fly from the North?

Sample prices marketed through Issta will be: a flight ticket only including taxes and a 7 kg trolley starting at $249 per person, and a package price for three nights with half board starting at $490 per person.

Tali Noy, Marketing and Sales Vice President at Issta: "The operation of the flights from Haifa Airport is intended for the convenience of the residents living from Netanya to the North, and it is the result of work and strategic thinking on an aviation model that includes a diverse flight schedule, with the goal of flying easily and saving time in the summer months when the roads are busy, especially in the National Airport (Ben Gurion). Leave the house and arrive at the airport about an hour and a half before the flight time, enjoy free parking in an intimate field, and go through a very fast inspection and check-in process."

Hila Hermolin Ronan, Israir's Marketing and Sales VP: "We are attentive to our northern customers and enable a short and pleasant customer experience from the moment they arrive at the airport. Already the first flights are full, further destinations are planned to which it will be possible to fly from Haifa."



