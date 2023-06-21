The unique forum that brings together Greece, Cyprus and Israel

NICOSIA - "It would have been unimaginable several years ago” was a statement made often throughout Wednesday’s Israel-Hellenic Forum meetings in Nicosia this week. The meetings brought together ambassadors, diplomats, exports and officials from Israel, Greece and Cyprus, countries that are rapidly becoming close partners and allies.

One thing that many attendees noted in their presentations was how rapidly the region has changed in recent years and the last decades. What this means is that Israel, Cyprus and Greece are now much closer than in the past, while Israel also has new partners in the Gulf. Cyprus and Greece share language and history, but Israel and Greece especially did not always have warm relations.

Among the speakers on Wednesday was Israel’s National Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi. The speakers drew attention to a wider integration that brings stability to a region that stretches from Europe across the Eastern Mediterranean to Israel, Egypt and Jordan and then onward to the Gulf and India, even though some challenges remain. Israel and Turkey may be improving relations but Ankara still appears to be hostile to Cyprus.

It is unclear if Greece-Turkey relations will improve and in addition, Greece and Cyprus may not share Israel’s views on Iran. However, on important issues, these countries do care about the US-led world order that emerged after the Cold War. They are democracies and are close to Europe and the West.

The Israel-Hellenic Forum was established by the B’nai B’rith World Center, and its first session was in 2019. I attended the first sessions and have closely followed the growth of Israel, Cyprus and Greek ties in the last decade. This meeting was at the pleasant grounds of the University of Nicosia and was organized with the Cyprus Center for European and International Affairs at the University and the Institute of International Relations (IDIS) at Panteion University in Athens.

While attendees also tried not to make the discussions about adversaries, but rather about their common values and interests, the “elephant” of Turkey’s policies often hovered in the room. Several years ago Turkey was increasingly aggressive toward Greece and Cyprus and also threatening Israel. It also sent forces to Libya and was trying to create tensions over economic zones off the coast of Cyprus and Greece.

This matters to Israel, which takes seriously the security of its EEZ off the coast; and Israel also has new Sa’ar 6 ships to guard its waters. Israel works with Egypt and Cyprus on energy policies, and also works with Jordan, the Palestinians and Greece. The Russian invasion of Ukraine brings more spotlight on this issue.

The rules-based world order

For many of the smaller and medium-sized countries in the world, such as Israel, Greece and Cyprus, the issue of the rules-based international order, for example, countries not invading one another, is very important. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has led many countries to rethink their defense policy. In addition, Turkey’s invasion of Syria and other actions also raised eyebrows.

For instance, Ankara is blocking Sweden from joining NATO. What that means is that Greece, Israel and Cyprus prefer an international order anchored in the West, where they are not facing instability caused by Turkey's, Russia's or Iran’s actions. However, the countries also wonder if US policy will remain firm and committed. While the US has an important role in the Eastern Mediterranean and may work within frameworks like joint military drills, countries now know they need to increase military procurement and work together on regional issues.

Towards that end, Marilena Raouna, Director of the Diplomatic Office of the President of the Republic of Cyprus spoke about trilateral partnerships and strategic ties. Dr. Elai Rettig, Assistant Professor, Department of Political Studies, Bar Ilan University, Israel, spoke about possibilities for energy cooperation in the region, that could link the Eastern Mediterranean to the Gulf or offer other possibilities. Hanegbi reiterated the importance of expanding peace and stability in the region.

The meeting also included important remarks from Lt. General Dimokritos Zervakis, Chief of the National Guard of the Republic of Cyprus, who discussed defense policy and the importance of bilateral drills with Israel and also drills with other countries. Thanos Dokos, National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister of Greece and others discussed the importance of building on the current Greece-Cyprus-Israel ties to create stronger ties between the three countries and expand this to other states that already share close partnerships with Greece, Cyprus or Israel.

What happens next?

There are questions about what may come next in the region. While there are many positive winds blowing, there are questions about whether Ankara’s policy will actually shift toward a positive discussion with the countries involved.

Will Turkey embrace the new diplomatic era in the region, one that is reflected in how Saudi Arabia and the Arab League have welcomed Syria back; and the talks in Astana this week between Turkey, Iran and Russia. On the other hand, there are questions about how to build on Greece-Cyprus-Israel ties. Will the energy dreams of the countries be met with pipelines, electric grids or LNG or other initiatives, or will they stall? Will more joint military drills grow into regional drills, linked to a greater US role, or will the US begin to focus less on the Eastern Mediterranean?

There are other issues to discuss as well, from climate change to artificial intelligence and its role in the future. What the Forum illustrated is that a unique partnership has been created, but it also needs reinforcement to grow to the next stage.