Batiste shampoo to sponsor IDF concert in TA

International dry shampoo brand Batiste will sponsor the Together in the Park show, which will be held Thursday, July 13, at the Ganei Yehoshua Park.

The show is being held for IDF soldiers, at a cost of only NIS 50, and it includes a main show in which singer and rapper Ravid Plotnik will perform. Other performers include Avi Aburomi, the Karkokali sisters, Agam Bohbot and Ella-Lee Lahav.

As part of the sponsorship, Batiste will have a stand with a variety of products, which include dry shampoo in a variety of scents and shades, and will give all female soldiers who come to the show free samples (50 ml) of the dry shampoo.