The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Health Ministry to revamp Israel's IVF system following embryo mix-ups

After a scandal in which a child conceived through IVF had no genetic connection to his father the Health Ministry ordered an investigation.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 6, 2023 18:21
Laboratory in vitro fertilization. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Laboratory in vitro fertilization.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

The Health Ministry published a series of recommended changes to Israel's in vitro fertilization (IVF) system on Wednesday.

After a recent sharp increase in the number of IVF treatments carried out by private clinics, the Health Ministry has decided that further regulations and guidelines are needed. 

The ministry stressed the need to ensure proper quality and safety of treatment for patients. This comes two months after a child conceived at Assuta Medical Center was found to have no genetic connection to the father.

These events prompted the director-general of the Health Ministry Moshe Bar Siman Tov to appoint a team to examine the IVF system in Israel and formulate appropriate policy measures. The team examined an array of features including structural and financial failures which led to medical malpractice.

The first issue discovered by the team was a market access issue, they found that market conditions had led to people increasingly choosing private clinics over public ones, leading to an increase in workloads for private clinics, with some found to not be working properly.

An Assuta hospital building is seen during construction in Tel Aviv, March 2, 2009 (credit: RONI SCHUTZER/FLASH90) An Assuta hospital building is seen during construction in Tel Aviv, March 2, 2009 (credit: RONI SCHUTZER/FLASH90)

Another issue relating to the market was availability because there was no central planning with regard to clinics, services became centralized around two major institutions located in the center of the country, leading to a dearth of clinics in the periphery, creating an inequality in service.

What did the Health Ministry recommend?

The first recommendation is to increase competition between private and public institutions. This would include strengthening public units and making them more attractive to patients, one example was allowing patients to pick which physician would attend them at no extra cost. 

Improving the standard and quality of care and safety as well as improving the operation of clinics and laboratories, was another recommendation. This means a particular focus on the monitoring of samples and upgrading computer systems to prevent misidentification errors.

The promotion of a program that would incentivize clinics to improve their compliance with different elements of staff training, equipment, technological arrays, and infrastructure development.

Further regulations on the care provided, for example defining the maximum scope of activity allowed at each clinic according to their space, equipment, and personnel. They would also implement a limit of 8,000 treatment cycles per clinic per year, while at the same time monitoring the gradual increase in capacity at other clinics so that long-term operation problems or long queues don't develop. 

The introduction of new mechanisms to allow for a unified work routine would allow for a multi-professional team while still being under clinic managers. The committee hopes this would allow patients to receive comprehensive care and improve the quality and safety of treatment as well as improve patient satisfaction. One direct recommendation is to require that all the clinic's doctors be employed by the clinic directly, at least part-time.

The final recommendation is to curb payment mechanisms in which the doctor is directly paid when the treatment is not part of their health insurance basket. As well as examining the pricing in the public sector and the incentives they create.



Related Tags
IVF
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Crucial evidence found: A key breakthrough in the Madeleine McCann case

Madeleine McCann
2

All IDF troops withdraw from Jenin as operation finishes

Israeli soldiers clash with Palestinian youth following Military operation in Jenin, in the West Bank city of Hebron, July 3, 2023
3

Mossad abducted terror leader inside Iran to thwart Cyprus attack

Iran's police forces stand on a street in Tehran, Iran, April 15, 2023
4

Roseanne Barr: 'Nobody died in the Holocaust, 6 million Jews should die'

Roseanne Barr (MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
5

British World War II planes discovered in Ukraine

Technical personnel prepare one of six British Tornado fighters October 11 before the planes took off from the Royal Air Force base in Brueggen
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by