The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness

Who is entitled to funding for the new medical cannabis insurance benefit?

As part of improving the service for victims of hostilities, the National Insurance has signed a new exclusive agreement with the company Syqe that develops and markets a medical cannabis inhaler.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: JUNE 29, 2023 05:35
The National Insurance Institute building in Jerusalem (photo credit: SYQE/MAARIV)
The National Insurance Institute building in Jerusalem
(photo credit: SYQE/MAARIV)

The National Insurance Institute will fully finance medical cannabis treatment using a metered inhaler for victims of hostilities. The National Insurance and the Israeli company Syqe have signed a collaboration, which is being launched these days, in order to expand the service provided to victims of hostilities who are entitled to disability and can receive full financing of an inhaler and cartridges through direct delivery to the eligible home without out-of-pocket expenses.

The payment will be transferred directly from the National Insurance to the company that supplies the inhaler. 

This cooperation and the application of the agreement constitute a significant relief in the process of receiving treatment with the "SyqeAir" inhaler and allow the victims of hostilities to focus on their rehabilitation and the reduction of the treatment bureaucracy in this aspect, following the changes in the funding policy for the victims of the security forces and the comparison of rights between them and victims of hostilities.

What is the medical Cannabis inhaler in question?

The inhaler, which was developed by the company Syqe, allows inhalation while releasing a measurable and consistent dose of medical cannabis. The use of the inhaler eliminates the exposure to the harms of smoking - which has a quick effect and reduces the feeling of haziness that accompanies smoking medical cannabis.

The inhaler in question delivers measured amounts of medical cannabis that are required and adjusted to the needs of the eligible person by a member of the company's staff. In the inhaler, a cartridge is loaded, containing 60 volatile cannabis chips, which are released, one by one, at the push of a button and are sufficient for a month's consumption.

Medical cannabis inhaler (credit: SYQE/MAARIV) Medical cannabis inhaler (credit: SYQE/MAARIV)
As mentioned, the inhaler reduces the pain, while avoiding the feeling of "disconnection" and "high" (psychoactive effect) that sometimes occurs when using high doses of cannabis, which contributes significantly to optimal functioning, the quality of life and the safety of use of the patients. Clinical studies conducted by the company at the Rambam Medical Center and a survey of data and patient testimonials showed that the treatment of medical cannabis using the inhaler developed by the Syqe company achieves beneficial results of pain relief at the same time as a reduction of over 90% of side effects, including psychoactive effects.

One of the company's latest studies It was even published in the well-respected international pain magazine Pain Reports. As part of the agreement, new entrants who request this product will be accompanied, at no additional cost, by a qualified nurse for support and advice in the process. The inhaler is suitable for home use and use in public places. 

As mentioned, the National Insurance will finance the inhaler and the monthly supply of a cartridge and mouthpiece by the Shor Tavacnik pharmacy, which will deliver directly by mail and free of charge to the eligible home as required for the license period.

Inbar David, Director of the Victims of Hostilities Division at the National Insurance, said: "In order to promote the well-being of victims of hostilities and their families and to allow them a better quality of life, the National Insurance is expanding the basket of medical services for the population entitled to medical cannabis as part of our policy. We will continue to work in favor of the integration of torturers the most innovative there are, to make accessible any medical news of proven ability, with their help to improve the mental and physical well-being of the victims of hostilities and their families.

Hagit Kamin, CEO of SyqeAir: "After signing an agreement for the disabled in the IDF, a strategic cooperation that proves itself every day to the benefit of the patients, the joining of the National Insurance allows this benefit to be given also to the victims of the hostilities whose daily routine was interrupted by one. Medical cannabis has been proven to help in the treatment of physical and mental injuries and we are happy that another population in need of a solution to reduce chronic pain will now receive measured treatment with the help of cannabis which will help them return, as much as possible, to a routine that allows for an optimal quality of life even in the shadow of the injury."



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Nazi-smuggling submarine found in Argentina causes international stir

USS Gato off Mare Island Navy Yard, November 29, 1944
2

Family of Titan victim outraged by submarine-themed ball at his college

The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph.
3

Saudi farm brings Arizona water controversy to boiling point

TOURISTS ARE seen on a beach in the Aqaba Gulf in front of the island of Tiran. Could its transfer from Saudi Arabia to Egypt help trigger a deal between Saudi and Israel?
4

What did the final moments of the Titan sub crew look like?

The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph
5

Ukrainian forces advance after Wagner boss Prigozhin stops revolt

Fighters of Wagner private mercenary group stand on a tank outside a local circus near the headquarters of the Southern Military District in the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia, June 24, 2023
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by