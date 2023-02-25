The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Significant increase in number of smokers in detoxification programs - report

The Ministry of Health reported that in 2021, Israel saw an 18% increase in smokers trying to get help to quit their habit.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: FEBRUARY 25, 2023 14:47

Updated: FEBRUARY 25, 2023 14:48
Cigarette packets highlighting the health risks of smoking shown at a convenience store in Tzfat, northern Israel, December 20, 2019. (photo credit: DAVID COHEN/FLASH 90)
Cigarette packets highlighting the health risks of smoking shown at a convenience store in Tzfat, northern Israel, December 20, 2019.
(photo credit: DAVID COHEN/FLASH 90)

A report from the Health Ministry published Thursday showed that an increasing number of Israelis are enrolling in programs to detoxify their systems and quit smoking. The report examined enrollment patterns within the framework of the health insurance funds across Israel.

Director General of the Ministry of Health, Moshe Bar Siman Tov said, "Children and teenagers mainly use disposable electronic cigarettes, which are their gateway to the world of smoking. We have seen a jump in the use of these products that harm their health: 3% of children in grades 5-6 and 10% of teenagers in grades 10 report smoking electronic cigarettes."

Worrying data

He continued with more data. "In one year, the percentage of children who report starting to smoke at the ages of 12-14 tripled (from 3.4% in 2021 to 13.7% in 2022) - this is a real epidemic that harms the healthy future of children and we must do everything to stop this trend. A decision to reduce the tax will do exactly the opposite. This low taxation conveys an apparently reduced risk, although this is not the case, and will encourage even more consumption of a product that causes addiction to our children and is harmful to their health. Like any bad habit that is harmful to health, the best way to get rid of it is not to start at all."

In 2021, a broad test on decreasing smoking habits in the IDF commenced. This continued work includes expanding personal counseling to all IDF units, by training the medical faculty to provide smoking cessation counseling.

In addition, the Medical Corps launched a program to hire smoking cessation instructors to improve the professionalism of the service provided to soldiers.

Silhouetted Israeli soldiers from the Home Front Command Unit take a smoking break during an urban warfare drill inside a mock village at Tze'elim army base in Israel's Negev Desert June 11, 2017 (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)Silhouetted Israeli soldiers from the Home Front Command Unit take a smoking break during an urban warfare drill inside a mock village at Tze'elim army base in Israel's Negev Desert June 11, 2017 (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)

As part of the program, it is also planned to introduce nicotine substitutes to the IDF basket committee, so that the soldiers can receive the treatment free of charge. The IDF held 10 group detoxification workshops in the various units, in addition to individual counseling and support processes for detoxification.

Since the introduction of the detoxification workshops, as well as the medicinal response to smoking cessation to the basket of health services from 2010 to 2021, 308,054 smokers, women and men, have applied for assistance in quitting smoking.



