Protesters against the government's judicial reform plan protested outside the homes of MKs and ministers and blocked roads throughout the country on Thursday.

Protests took place outside the homes of MK Boaz Bismuth, Education Minister Yoav Kisch, Innovation, Science, and Technology Minister Ofir Akunis, Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli, Intelligence Minister Gila Gamliel, Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, Agriculture Minister Avi Dichter, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and Health Minister Moshe Arbel.

The protesters referred to the MKs and ministers as "collaborators," calling on any members of the coalition who are opposed to the judicial reform to come out and protest.

Two protesters were arrested outside the Ohana's home for disturbing the peace. An additional four protesters are arrested outside Gamliel's home. Outside of Levin's home, protesters threw a smoke grenade at a roundabout.

On Thursday evening, protesters blocked the Ayalon highway in Tel Aviv for the second time in a day.

Protesters block Highway 2. July 6, 2023 (credit: Guy Moshiach)

Protesters say police acting with 'excessive violence'

The "Kaplan Force" protest movement stated "We are witnessing excessive police violence over which a black flag is flying in the demonstrations against Levin and Ohana. This is a serious violation of the freedom of demonstration and the question arises to what extent [National Security Minister Itamar] Ben-Gvir's dictatorship penetrates the police. We will remind the police chief that he is entrusted with maintaining the safety of the citizens and not with breaking their bones."

The protests on Thursday came after largescale protests on Wednesday night in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and about 50 other locations around the country.