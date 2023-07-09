Israeli cabinet votes to save the Palestinian Authority

Israel will act to prevent the collapse of the Palestinian Authority, the security cabinet voted on Sunday.

In addition, the cabinet decided to “advance the demand that [the PA] stop its actions against Israel in the international legal and political arena, its incitement in the media and its education, its payments to terrorists and murderers and its illegal construction in Area C.”

The Prime Minister's Office did not provide details as to how it will save the PA or stop it from inciting against Israel.

Eight ministers voted in favor of a statement to that effect, with National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir opposing and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich abstaining.

The security cabinet unanimously supported “steps to stabilize the civil situation in the Palestinian arena,” while “continuing to act determinedly to prevent terrorism.”

PALESTINIAN AUTHORITY President Mahmoud Abbas speaks during a meeting of the PA leadership, in Ramallah. No president should be in office for so long and certainly without a mandate from the people, says the writer. (credit: FLASH90)

What changes did the cabinet decide to make?

One of the changes is to allow the installation of a large conveyor belt to make it easier for the PA to import goods from Jordan, Kan News reported.

In addition, the cabinet supported Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, who came out against those who say they will refuse orders in light of the government’s planned diplomatic reforms.

“Calls to refuse orders severely harm Israel’s security and they must be condemned and action must be taken to leave Israel’s security branches out of the political conversation,” he said.