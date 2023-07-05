The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Defense News

Gallant: IDF may need to do more Jenin operations in the future

Both Gallant and IDF sources expressed hope that the Palestinian Authority would take better charge of Jenin and calm the situation.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: JULY 5, 2023 17:08

Updated: JULY 5, 2023 17:11
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant attends a recognition ceremony for the IDF reserve soldiers, in the Israeli parliament on June 13, 2023. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant attends a recognition ceremony for the IDF reserve soldiers, in the Israeli parliament on June 13, 2023.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Wednesday said that the IDF’s achieved successes in Jenin, but may need to carry out one to two additional operations there to fully tame the terror situation.

Gallant said that the IDF’s biggest victory was destroying and removing the terror infrastructure and huge quantities of weapons.

He said the next biggest win was sending the Jenin terrorists into retreat and hiding, which negates their narrative of being brave fighters who could truly challenge the IDF.

At the same time, he recognized that since half or more of the 300 terror fighters in Jenin hid or fled, that additional operations may be necessary to deal with them.

Palestinian Islamic Jihad's influence in Jenin

The defense minister emphasized that Islamic Jihad’s influence in Jenin was outsized as compared to most of the West Bank.

People walk on a street as Israeli troops start withdrawing from Jenin, in the West Bank, July 4, 2023. (credit: RANEEN SAWAFTA/REUTERS) People walk on a street as Israeli troops start withdrawing from Jenin, in the West Bank, July 4, 2023. (credit: RANEEN SAWAFTA/REUTERS)

Since Islamic Jihad gets all of its funding from Iran, he said that this meant that the Islamic Republic’s hand in Jenin was also larger than in other places.

Going forward, Gallant took an aggressive view about using airpower saying that for nearly two decades he had advocated using airstrikes in the West Bank whenever necessary to target terrorists escaping from an area they attacked or to assist IDF soldiers who might be pinned down in a fight with Palestinians.

The capabilities of the IDF

He said that the IDF’s drone capabilities were very precise and had led to essentially no civilian casualties in Jenin despite more than 20 airstrikes.

IDF sources said that despite the massive IDF attack on the Jenin refugee camp and other select violent areas, that most of Jenin was not damaged by the two day battle.

Further, sources said that Israeli security forces permitted very large numbers of Jenin residents to continue to work in Israel, along with most of the around 210,000 West Bank Palestinians who regularly work in Israel.

This was to make the point to the Palestinians that most of the West Bank could maintain their routine and even much of Jenin could return to normal quickly, with little damage to their properties, provided they were not involved in terror.

Sources indicated that in much of the West Bank, increasing worker permits was a winning strategy, but because of unique ideological and cultural aspects to Jenin, simply increasing worker permits might not be enough there to end support for terror.

Part of the issue returns to the large number of residents associated with Islamic Jihad and funded by Iran.

Both Gallant and IDF sources expressed hope that the Palestinian Authority would take better charge of Jenin and calm the situation.

However, both the defense minister and military sources also did not expect the PA to succeed and di not have clear answers about what would reduce Palestinians’ motivations for terror in Jenin over the long-term.

The IDF's two day massive operation in Jenin came after a spike in terror from the West Bank, with over 50 attacks emanating from Jenin in the last several months, as well as 19 terrorists seeking refuge in Jenin.

The waves of terror in the West Bank date back to March 2022, but after 15 months of smaller nightly raids and arrests, the IDF and the government decided a much larger stick was needed to try to reduce the terror waves.

Although Hamas and Hezbollah both threatened to join the conflict, only five rockets were fired from Gaza with no real impact and Hezbollah stayed out of the conflict entirely.



Related Tags
IDF
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Nazi-smuggling submarine found in Argentina causes international stir

USS Gato off Mare Island Navy Yard, November 29, 1944
2

Mossad abducted terror leader inside Iran to thwart Cyprus attack

Iran's police forces stand on a street in Tehran, Iran, April 15, 2023
3

Roseanne Barr: 'Nobody died in the Holocaust, 6 million Jews should die'

Roseanne Barr (MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
4

Wagner shot down one of few Russian command aircraft in revolt - UK

Fighters of Wagner private mercenary group pull out of the headquarters of the Southern Military District to return to base, in the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia, June 24, 2023
5

'No question' that Putin is using a body double after Wagner revolt - analyst

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a news conference after a meeting of the State Council on youth policy in Moscow, Russia, December 22, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by