Likud Knesset member Danny Dannon filed a restraining order on Monday against a protester who is accused of placing a barbed wire fence outside his Ra'anana home and had allegedly harassed his family, the politician's spokesperson said.

The court reportedly approved an interim order until further hearings could be held. Danon's request was for a 270 meter distance restriction on anti-judicial reform activist Hagai Frankel, so that he could not spy on, contact, or harass the family.

Frankel is alleged by Danon to have set up a barbed wire fence outside the politician's family home, which blocked the entrance.

In the court petition, Frankel is documented to have multiple times blasted music outside the family home and called for the politician to awaken as early as 5:50 a.m.

Danon argued that he has minor daughters who have been scared to set foot outside, and have been harassed by Frankel's protests.

Danny Danon (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

The petition showed how the Ra'anana Protest group posted multiple videos chronicling Frankel’s activities against Danon.

Danon says protesters violated police guidelines

The Danon family said that they had previously appealed to police, who said that protesters were allowed silent protest up to 70 meters away, and unrestricted protest 270 meters away. These guidelines were regularly violated according to Danon.

"I am in favor of the right to protest, but the law in Israel is clear and determines what is allowed and what is not allowed to be done," said Danon. "Israel’s police determine where protestors can demonstrate and where they cannot. Mr. Frankel chose, on a regular basis, to act criminally and attempt to threaten members of my household.”

The Ra’anana Protest group continued to protest outside Danon's home on Tuesday in response to the passing of the Reasonableness Standard bill on Monday night.

"Good morning Danny Danon," the protest group said on the day the petition was filed. "As long as you try to enact thuggish laws, the whole purpose of which is to give the government unlimited power and impose a messianic, racist, illegitimate rule on us -- we will stand against it."