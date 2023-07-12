Ahuva Turgeman, CEO of the BBB Group, and the chain's staff hosted the 6th graders of the "Yahdav" school for students on the autistic spectrum, last night, to a 'young chef' workshop that the chain holds every year, in all its restaurants.

In the workshop, which was donated by the BBB network, the children enjoyed making their own hamburgers, decorating buns, garnishing vegetables and sauces, and eating delicious hamburgers which they made by themselves. The children also learned about the connection between music and foods. For the benefit of the workshop, a soundtrack was designed that combined the sounds of frying, grilling, cutting, etc. and the children had to guess the type of noise they heard.

Ahuva Turgeman, CEO of the BBB Group (credit: PR)

The chef of the restaurant chain spoke to the children about the importance of diversity in the consumption of nutrients, the different colors of vegetables, preparing a hamburger patty and more. The children experienced preparation for life in a practical way which is significant for them, while developing diverse skills during the activity.

The 'Young Chef' children's workshops of the BBB chain are held every summer, in the months of July and August.

Ahuva Turgeman, CEO of the BBB Group, said: "The BBB Group has consolidated its social responsibility activities under the brand: 'BBB and more - returning love to the community.’ Despite the difficulties and challenges the restaurant industry has faced in recent years, the BBB Group continues, with its various brands, to support various associations, organizations and bodies.”