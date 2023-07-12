The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

BBB and more - returning love to the community

By ILAN BENER
Published: JULY 12, 2023 13:40
(photo credit: Asaf Cohen)
(photo credit: Asaf Cohen)

Ahuva Turgeman, CEO of the BBB Group, and the chain's staff hosted the 6th graders of the "Yahdav" school for students on the autistic spectrum, last night, to a 'young chef' workshop that the chain holds every year, in all its restaurants.

In the workshop, which was donated by the BBB network, the children enjoyed making their own hamburgers, decorating buns, garnishing vegetables and sauces, and eating delicious hamburgers which they made by themselves. The children also learned about the connection between music and foods. For the benefit of the workshop, a soundtrack was designed that combined the sounds of frying, grilling, cutting, etc. and the children had to guess the type of noise they heard.

Ahuva Turgeman, CEO of the BBB Group (credit: PR) Ahuva Turgeman, CEO of the BBB Group (credit: PR)

The chef of the restaurant chain spoke to the children about the importance of diversity in the consumption of nutrients, the different colors of vegetables, preparing a hamburger patty and more. The children experienced preparation for life in a practical way which is significant for them, while developing diverse skills during the activity.

The 'Young Chef' children's workshops of the BBB chain are held every summer, in the months of July and August.

Ahuva Turgeman, CEO of the BBB Group, said: "The BBB Group has consolidated its social responsibility activities under the brand: 'BBB and more - returning love to the community.’  Despite the difficulties and challenges the restaurant industry has faced in recent years, the BBB Group continues, with its various brands, to support various associations, organizations and bodies.”



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Crucial evidence found: A key breakthrough in the Madeleine McCann case

Madeleine McCann
2

Iran's Revolutionary Guards seize commercial ship in Gulf - US Navy

The Liberian-flagged oil tanker Ice Energy transfers crude oil from the Iranian-flagged oil tanker Lana (former Pegas), off the shore of Karystos, on the Island of Evia, Greece, May 26, 2022.
3

The Ukrainian Army's 80th Airborne Brigade returns to Bakhmut - exclusive

Soldiers of the Ukrainian Army’s 80th Air Assault brigade took part in a training exercise designed to hone their combat skills
4

Did aliens prevent nuclear war? Former NASA astronaut claims they did

POV of an alien abduction experience.
5

'Israeli forces are happy to kill children,' BBC anchor tells ex-PM Bennett

Former prime minister Naftali Bennett adresses the Israeli parliament during a "40 signatures debate" in the plenum hall of the Israeli parliament, on June 13, 2022. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/FLASH90
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by