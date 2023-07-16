Special summer package at Dan Tel Aviv, including gourmet Café 99

The Dan Tel Aviv is offering a special day package this summer which includes breakfast at the gourmet Cafe 99, a professional massage in the hotel’s state-of-the-art Via Lomah spa, access to all of the spa’s pools and facilities, including jacuzzi and sauna, and of course, the pristine Mediterranean beach just outside.

The breakfast is a sumptuous combination of a hotel buffet and made-to-order dishes, like in a restaurant. Among the offerings on every table are Caesar salad with lettuce, parmesan, and anchovies in a Caesar dressing; a few slices of marinated salmon with a remoulade sauce; an Israeli salad and aruk, which the menu describes as Iraqi vegetable hash browns with tzatziki sauce.

There was also a selection of homemade breads and pastries, roasted eggplant with tehina and s’hug salad, a selection of olives, cut-up vegetables, and several goat cheeses.

Lunch and dinner

The main courses include Eggs Benedict, with smoked salmon on a brioche bun with hollandaise sauce; classic shakshuka; lentil msabbaha served with roasted cauliflower and a hard-boiled egg; and a Croque Gruyère served with a poached egg and mushrooms.

Lunch or dinner may be added to the package.

The spa offers a wide range of massages from 60 minutes administered by its expert staff, which include a classic Swedish massage, a special massage for pregnant women, a sports massage, and a deep stimulus massage.

For reservations, call: 054-8608888.