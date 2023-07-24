The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Jewish orgs express concern over passage of the Reasonableness Standard

These statements from various Jewish organizations reflect a global concern within the Jewish community.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: JULY 24, 2023 19:50
ANTI-DEFAMATION League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt speaks during an ADL summit in New York City in November. He has criticized The New York Times for its depiction of the ultra-Orthodox. (photo credit: JEENAH MOON/REUTERS)
ANTI-DEFAMATION League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt speaks during an ADL summit in New York City in November. He has criticized The New York Times for its depiction of the ultra-Orthodox.
(photo credit: JEENAH MOON/REUTERS)

Several Jewish organizations have openly expressed their profound disappointment and concern over the recent passage of the Reasonableness Standard Law in Israel on Monday, emphasizing the need for dialogue and consensus.

The American Jewish Committee (AJC) voiced its concerns stating, "AJC today expressed profound disappointment over the passage of the Reasonableness Standard Law in Israel."

They further noted the importance of a broad consensus, particularly when it comes to reforms that are at the heart of Israeli democracy. In supporting President Herzog, the AJC mentioned, "We have been strongly supportive of President Herzog’s efforts to find compromise."

Statement from the ADL

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) out of New York remarked, “We are deeply disappointed that the Israeli government passed the controversial Reasonableness Bill, failing to heed the call of President Herzog and others to reach a compromise rooted in a broad societal consensus."

The Board of Deputies and the Jewish Leadership Council (JLC) in the UK jointly stated, “Both the Board of Deputies and the JLC have been supportive of the efforts by President Herzog... and we are deeply disappointed that, at this stage, the efforts have failed."

Demonstrators protest outside the AJC Global Forum where Israeli minister of Diaspora Affairs Amichai Chikli spoke, in Tel Aviv, on June 14, 2023. (credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90) Demonstrators protest outside the AJC Global Forum where Israeli minister of Diaspora Affairs Amichai Chikli spoke, in Tel Aviv, on June 14, 2023. (credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)

Combined Jewish Philanthropies, the Jewish Federation of Boston, shared their thoughts via social media, tweeting, "CJP is following the unprecedented news in Israel in light of the passing of the reasonableness law. It is painful to see the level of polarization and division within Israeli society right now."

These statements from various Jewish organizations reflect a global concern within the Jewish community, underscoring the importance of dialogue and consensus in Israel's decision-making processes.



