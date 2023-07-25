The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Celebrating Tu B’Av at the David Intercontinental Hotel

By GALIT LUANI
Published: JULY 25, 2023 13:57
InterContinental David Tel Aviv Corner Suite (photo credit: ITAY BENIT)
InterContinental David Tel Aviv Corner Suite
(photo credit: ITAY BENIT)

At the David Intercontinental Tel Aviv Hotel, we are celebrating Tu B’Av with a particularly romantic package. Double accommodation that includes an overnight stay in a luxurious room with a view of the sea, breakfast for two at the Hatzerot Jaffa restaurant, and two 50-minute treatments at THE Spa, the hotel's prestigious spa.

Price from: NIS 2,599

The price is valid on the dates: 1.8-2.8

For orders: 03-7951111 email: tlvha.rsrv@ihg.com

About the hotel:

At the southern end of the Tel Aviv Promenade, with a spectacular view of the Mediterranean on one side and the Neve Tzedek neighborhood on the other, is the David Intercontinental Tel Aviv Hotel, which redefines the concept of elegant luxury.

The Spa (credit: AMIT GIRON)The Spa (credit: AMIT GIRON)

The hotel is in an ideal and attractive location and close to the cultural centers and lively places of entertainment offered by the city of Tel Aviv, such as Neve Tzedek, the beach, Old Jaffa, and the colorful Carmel market, and all this constitutes an unforgettable entertainment experience.

The David Intercontinental Hotel rises 25 stories high and overlooks the breathtaking view of the Mediterranean Sea. The hotel offers 555 rooms, of which there are suites, including 2 presidential suites.

The hotel offers a variety of fine culinary experiences, breakfast is served at the Hatzerot Jaffa restaurant, located on the third floor, and offers a rich and varied breakfast. In the hotel lobby bar you can hold meetings and enjoy a fine alcohol bar alongside light food dishes.

The hotel offers meeting rooms and a spacious conference and exhibition center that covers more than 3,500 sq.m., including a spectacular ballroom. Hotel guests are invited to enjoy the prestigious Intercontinental Club or Executive Club, a sophisticated gym, a swimming pool overlooking the sea, and the unique spa - THE Spa.

The David Intercontinental Hotel Tel Aviv’s motto is the value of contributing to the community and it operates a corporate social responsibility program every year.



