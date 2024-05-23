The tightening of Armenian-Iranian ties - opinion

Nowadays, the Islamic Republic of Iran is likened to an octopus, spreading its tentacles all over the Middle East. This began years ago with Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Yemen, and the Gaza Strip – to name only those places that we know to be controlled by Iran.

Iran is trying to take over the entire Muslim world, especially those areas with a distinct Shi’ite population. In the past, the Islamic Republic had tried to create a community that would support it in Bahrain – but was unsuccessful.

Tehran wants to position itself as a world power, so it tries to intervene and enter anywhere it can gain influence. It should have come as no surprise that Iran supports the Armenians in Karabakh and has gone from passively watching in the Caucasus arena to becoming an active player on the ground.

Tehran and Yerevan

The Second Karabakh War in 2020, in which the Azerbaijanis gained the upper hand, created significant geopolitical challenges for Iran. The Turkish presence in the Caucasus intensified; relations between neighboring Azerbaijan and the “little devil” (Israel) grew stronger and closer; and finally, the influence of NATO in the region grew stronger. From the point of view of visible Iranian public opinion and in light of its situation after the war, the Islamic Republic, which did not participate in that war, was counted on the losing side.

The Azerbaijani-Turkish policy in the Caucasus is harming the Iranian presence in the region. Therefore, Tehran has decided to support Armenia in its efforts to regain influence in the region, while neutralizing Turkish influence. Iranian media pointed out the wisdom of supporting the Armenians and praised Tehran for this strategic move.

In the meantime, political ties between Armenia and Iran are getting stronger and go beyond normal relations between two neighboring countries. It was recently reported by Iranian media that Armenia plans to build a new highway to Iran. Armenia signed an arms deal with India and at the conclusion of the deal, it was decided that the arms would reach Armenia via Iran. In 2023, there were media reports of Iranian soldiers on Armenian soil and their placement within the territory along Armenia’s border with Azerbaijan. Protesters gather near the government building, after Azerbaijan launched a military operation in the region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in Yerevan, Armenia, September 19, 2023 (credit: Vahram Baghdasaryan/Photolure via REUTERS)

ACCORDING TO French reports, the Iranians have sent agents to Armenia who are located in the capital city of Yerevan, in the Blue Mosque (built in Armenia during the period when Iran controlled it). The mosque is currently managed by Iran and is the seat of the Iranian “cultural adviser” to Armenia. The “cultural advisers” that Tehran sends abroad are not diplomats nor do they engage in diplomacy but rather serve as agents of Islamic Republic propaganda, subordinated to Khamenei.

Iran’s current ambassador to Armenia, Mehdi Sobhani, was once Iran’s ambassador to Syria. Usually, Iranian diplomats in Syria and Lebanon are not just diplomats but members of the Revolutionary Guards, responsible for the connection and coordination between the Al-Quds Force and other Iranian units and the forces of Assad’s army and Hezbollah.

Iran transferred suicide drones to Russia for its war with Ukraine via Armenia, as well as other goods that cannot officially enter Russian territory due to Western sanctions.

One of those who shaped the relationship between the Islamic Republic and Armenia is none other than Armenian businessman, billionaire, and major philanthropist in Armenian and Russian circles, Ruben Vardanyan, who is very close to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Vardanyan, an oligarch, was responsible for money laundering for the Kremlin and for people close to Putin.

In money laundering for the Russian regime, Vardanyan formed an organized crime organization and included falsification of transactions among his illegal activities. After the Russian invasion of Ukraine, he renounced his Russian citizenship to be able to protect his assets and accounts in Russia from Western sanctions.

Vardanyan left Russia and returned to his native Armenia, where he entered local politics and was appointed state minister of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic. Although dismissed in February 2023, he remained a prominent figure in the region, which many Armenians call Artsakh.

Apparently, Vardanyan managed to coordinate and improve Iran’s relations with Armenia through the Russian Gorchakov Foundation which organizes events in various countries attended by speakers who are approved by the Tehran government. Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on the sidelines of a session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council In Yerevan, Armenia October 1, 2019 (credit: SPUTNIK/ALEXEI DRUZHININ/KREMLIN VIA REUTERS)

In an interview with Iranian media, Vardanyan said that the Iranians and the Armenians shared an ancient history and a common culture and civilization. He claimed that Iran should participate in the Armenian struggle for Karabakh, not for the sake of the Armenian people but for the interests of the Islamic Republic.

THE ISRAELI presence in the Caucasus increased significantly after the Second Karabakh War in 2020, at the end of which the Azerbaijanis had strengthened their control over the region. This left Iran in a precarious security situation, leading it to attempt to strengthen itself militarily. Therefore, it should be concluded that the Islamic Republic needs to increase its military and political presence in the Caucasus and in Karabakh, in order to neutralize what it views as the emerging Israeli threat in the region.

In the interview, Vardanyan mentioned that he had initiated the restoration of the Blue Mosque in Yerevan, which symbolizes the cultural friendship between the Iranian and the Armenian people. However because the Blue Mosque is being used for Iranian propaganda activities and possibly also by Iranian agents and security forces, Vardanyan’s comments deepen the suspicion against him as someone who connects Tehran to the government of Yerevan.

Currently, he is being detained in Azerbaijan. He was sanctioned by Ukraine and the West for his support of the Putin regime and his involvement with Russia on the eve of the invasion of Ukraine. He was also sanctioned because of his criminal economic activity on behalf of Putin.

Vardanyan was arrested in Azerbaijan for his financial support of terrorism and for crossing international borders illegally. He is suspected of being responsible for the combination of Armenian-Iranian action meant to harm both Israel and Ukraine, actively and regularly.

One hopes that the truth will come out at his trial.

The writer is a prominent Middle East scholar and commentator.