The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Donate to surfers without borders

By GALIT LUANI
Published: JULY 25, 2023 15:58
Ori Sasson, Aviv Levy and Assaf Granit (photo credit: OR GHEFEN)
Ori Sasson, Aviv Levy and Assaf Granit
(photo credit: OR GHEFEN)

Last Monday evening, the non-profit organization Surfers Without Borders, which works to rehabilitate disabled IDF vets and post-trauma victims from the security service through surfing and integration into the community, held its first fundraising event, held at the Trask Hall in Tel Aviv.

Judoka Ori Sasson moderated the event, Pilpel Catering hosted chef Assaf Granit on the culinary side, and Gilad Vital from the founders of Shotei Hanevua and singer Uri Banai performed artistically.

The CEO of VF Israel Doron Mahlev came to the event and sponsored it with the Vans company.

The association was founded about three years ago by Aviv Levy (26) a reserve officer, who founded the association inspired by a documentary she watched on Netflix called "Head Above Water." The film documents disabled people and post-trauma victims in the USA who were rehabilitated through surfing.

The association has 120 volunteer surfers and 115 disabled and PTSD IDF vets who meet once a week on the beaches of Tel Aviv and provide surfing workshops that allow combat veterans and disabled troops to rehabilitate. The goal of the association is to expand its activities in a way that will allow volunteers to respond to disabled vets and combat survivors throughout the country.



Related Tags
IDF
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israeli labor court shuts down medical strikes after violent protests

Medical staff demonstrate outside the Histadrut building in Tel Aviv during a 24-hour strike in response to the government's judicial overhaul, on July 25, 2023
2

Another 10,000 IDF reservists announce they won't serve anymore

10,000 reservists announce that they won't serve anymore in protest of the judicial reform.
3

Humans' ancestors, dogs, bats may have coexisted with dinosaurs – study

Life reconstruction of Brontosaurus excelsus, a type of diplodocid sauropod dinosaur (Illustrative).
4

Wife discovers truth after husband's 70 days of IDF reserve duty
5

An 'eternal life' pill may be closer than ever thanks to new research

Hydractinia symbiolongicarpus
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by