Donate to surfers without borders

Last Monday evening, the non-profit organization Surfers Without Borders, which works to rehabilitate disabled IDF vets and post-trauma victims from the security service through surfing and integration into the community, held its first fundraising event, held at the Trask Hall in Tel Aviv.

Judoka Ori Sasson moderated the event, Pilpel Catering hosted chef Assaf Granit on the culinary side, and Gilad Vital from the founders of Shotei Hanevua and singer Uri Banai performed artistically.

The CEO of VF Israel Doron Mahlev came to the event and sponsored it with the Vans company.

The association was founded about three years ago by Aviv Levy (26) a reserve officer, who founded the association inspired by a documentary she watched on Netflix called "Head Above Water." The film documents disabled people and post-trauma victims in the USA who were rehabilitated through surfing.

The association has 120 volunteer surfers and 115 disabled and PTSD IDF vets who meet once a week on the beaches of Tel Aviv and provide surfing workshops that allow combat veterans and disabled troops to rehabilitate. The goal of the association is to expand its activities in a way that will allow volunteers to respond to disabled vets and combat survivors throughout the country.