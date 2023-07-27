The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Anti-judicial reform protests renew across Israel after Tisha Be'Av

Police are planning to escalate measures against protesters after a series of violent incidents were reported on Monday.

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: JULY 27, 2023 20:26

Updated: JULY 27, 2023 20:44
Protest against the government's judicial reform, July 24, 2023. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Protest against the government's judicial reform, July 24, 2023.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Protests against the government's judicial reform plan renewed on Thursday evening, with protests on Kaplan Street in Tel Aviv for the first time since the day the reasonableness standard law was approved earlier this week.

The protests began with a march on Rothschild Street in Tel Aviv, which was set to arrive at a demonstration on Kaplan Street planned for later in the evening.

"Faced with the new dictatorship laws, we must step up and continue. We ask everyone to come and make it clear that we will return Israel to being a democracy!" said the Kaplan Force protest movement on Thursday.

"Our protest is a non-violent protest and will remain so throughout. Non-violence is important to achieving our goals. The surest and fastest way is through non-violent, but impolite, civil resistance. The police are our brothers," stressed the protest movement, advising protesters to record any unusual case of police violence or inappropriate behavior. Incidents of violence can be reported to https://alimut.org/.

Police planning to escalate measures against protesters

After a series of violent incidents during the protests in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv on Monday, police were reportedly preparing on Thursday for the possible need to use riot dispersal methods, including tear gas, skunk water, batons, and stun grenades.

Anti-judicial overhaul activists block a raod during a protest against the government's judicial overhaul, near the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on July 24, 2023. (credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90) Anti-judicial overhaul activists block a raod during a protest against the government's judicial overhaul, near the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on July 24, 2023. (credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

KAN news reported that the police had intelligence that protesters were calling for an escalation at the demonstrations planned for Thursday night. "The preparations tonight for the demonstration in Tel Aviv are more massive because after what we saw on Monday, we understand that they are coming to fight the police," a senior police official told KAN.

The police later denied that they were planning to use riot dispersal methods, stating that the reports "are not true and do not correspond to the preparations of the police."

"At the same time, as has been said many times, we will not allow damage to police officers, infrastructure, and symbols of government and will act with zero tolerance towards law breakers," added police.

The Kaplan Force expressed outrage at the reports that tear gas could be used against the protesters, stating "We call on the police chief to order the police spokesperson to stop his unnecessary and false campaign against the protest, and to make sure with his subordinates that the police will behave as expected tonight, protect the protestors, and allow the right to protest."

"The spokesperson should keep his political opinions to himself. We will not allow him to slander the millions who go out to protest against the coup d'état."

Sivan Tahel, the coordinator of the freedom of demonstration project at the Association for Civil Rights in Israel, stated "Instead of the police taking responsibility for the brutal and unimaginable violence that officers used in the recent demonstrations, they are spreading threats about the use of tear gas."

"The role of the police is first and foremost to maintain the safety and physical integrity of the demonstrators," said Tahel. "Tear gas is a dangerous means that has no place in dispersing demonstrations. This is an indiscriminate measure, which can cause prolonged damage to various body systems and can even endanger the lives of populations at-risk - children, the elderly and people with underlying diseases."



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel's reasonableness standard law takes effect amid protests

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sits between Justice Minister Yariv Levin and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant at the Knesset plenum in Jerusalem July 24, 2023
2

Another 10,000 IDF reservists announce they won't serve anymore

10,000 reservists announce that they won't serve anymore in protest of the judicial reform.
3

Wife discovers truth after husband's 70 days of IDF reserve duty
4

The Jewish story behind ‘Oppenheimer,’ explained

The mushroom cloud of the first test of a hydrogen bomb, "Ivy Mike", as photographed on Enewetak, an atoll in the Pacific Ocean, in 1952, by a member of the United States Air Force's Lookout Mountain.
5

Catholic abbot told to cover cross at Western Wall

The Western Wall is seen in a photo taken February 9, 2023
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by