The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israeli kidnapped in Ethiopia released by captors after two weeks

The circumstances of the kidnapping and the events there remain unclear.

By YOAV ETIEL/WALLA
Published: JULY 31, 2023 20:54
Addis Ababa police officers, take part in a parade displaying their new uniforms, and their readiness for the upcoming Ethiopian parliamentary and regional elections in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, June 19, 2021. (photo credit: Tiksa Negeri/Reuters)
Addis Ababa police officers, take part in a parade displaying their new uniforms, and their readiness for the upcoming Ethiopian parliamentary and regional elections in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, June 19, 2021.
(photo credit: Tiksa Negeri/Reuters)

Vodu Ababaei, the 79-year-old Israeli who was kidnapped in Ethiopia, was released on Monday from his captors in the Gondar area by the local police, and was transferred to the city. He is expected to leave the country and return to Israel in the coming days. The Israeli embassy in Ethiopia was updated by the local police.

About two weeks ago, negotiations between plainclothes policemen and representatives of the kidnappers blew up, and the incident ended in a shootout.

The circumstances of the kidnapping and the events there remain unclear, and will probably not be fully clarified until he returns to Israel, if at all.

Foreign Ministry had said the Israeli was not in distress

About two weeks ago, Israeli officials said that according to information received by the authorities in Israel, Vodu Ababaei, the 79-year-old Israeli who was feared to have been kidnapped in Ethiopia, was not in distress - and at that point, the handling of his case was completed, as it was suspected that his kidnapping was staged.

One of his relatives told Walla at the time that the family members continued to worry about him very much, and that they did not have any information about him.

Members of the Falash Mura Jewish Ethiopian community prepare for a prayer service at the HaTikvah Synagogue in Gondar, northern Ethiopia, September 30, 2016. (credit: Tiksa Negeri/Reuters) Members of the Falash Mura Jewish Ethiopian community prepare for a prayer service at the HaTikvah Synagogue in Gondar, northern Ethiopia, September 30, 2016. (credit: Tiksa Negeri/Reuters)

"We have been trying since this morning to contact the Foreign Ministry and they are not answering us," he explained at the time. "We know that in the news in Gondar this morning they said that according to the police there is no person abducted in Ethiopia, and it could be that they deduced this in Israel from that. But we know that in Ethiopia, sometimes just like in Israel, no investigation is opened if there is no official complaint."

The Israeli, a pensioner and father, flew on a month-long trip, and was supposed to return already at the beginning of July - but a week before the date of his return he was kidnapped in the jungle. "We contacted the Foreign Ministry, which contacted the Ethiopian embassy, who said it was being processed, but there is nothing new," said the man's nephew.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Fox spotted along walls of Temple Mount sparks talk of prophecy

Wild fox in the Judean foothills. May 23, 2023.
2

Israel's reasonableness standard law takes effect amid protests

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sits between Justice Minister Yariv Levin and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant at the Knesset plenum in Jerusalem July 24, 2023
3

Another 10,000 IDF reservists announce they won't serve anymore

10,000 reservists announce that they won't serve anymore in protest of the judicial reform.
4

Wife discovers truth after husband's 70 days of IDF reserve duty
5

Sweden approves Torah burning in Stockholm outside Israeli embassy

Burning books.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by