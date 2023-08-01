The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Cohen predicts: Direct Israeli flights to Mecca for Hajj in 2024

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government had hoped it could arrange for direct flights between the two countries, even in advance of the deal, but to date, those efforts have not borne fruit.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: AUGUST 1, 2023 21:56

Updated: AUGUST 1, 2023 21:58
Muslims perform their evening prayers around the holy Kaaba as they start arriving to perform the annual Haj in the Grand Mosque, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, June 16, 2023. (photo credit: SAUDI PRESS AGENCY/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Muslims perform their evening prayers around the holy Kaaba as they start arriving to perform the annual Haj in the Grand Mosque, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, June 16, 2023.
(photo credit: SAUDI PRESS AGENCY/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

There could be direct flights between Israel and Saudi Arabia this coming March to allow Israeli Arabs to easily make a pilgrimage to Mecca for the Hajj, Foreign Minister Eli Cohen predicted on Tuesday. 

“I hope this will happen by March of next year,” Cohen said during a meeting with Bedouins in the Negev.

Cohen spoke amid increased diplomatic activity between Riyadh and Washington to explore the possibility of a security pact between the two countries that would include a normalization pact with Israel.

Politicians in Washington believe that the best chance for such a deal is this year before the 2024 campaign for the White House kicks into full gear. It’s believed that it would be easiest to galvanize bi-partisan support for an agreement during a Biden presidency.

Israel's past efforts to arrange for direct flights to Saudi Arabia

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government had hoped it could arrange for direct flights between the two countries, even in advance of the deal, but to date, those efforts have not borne fruit.

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen. (credit: REUTERS/YIANNIS KOURTOGLOU) Foreign Minister Eli Cohen. (credit: REUTERS/YIANNIS KOURTOGLOU)

Cohen, however, seemed to indicate in his comments that he had spoken with the Saudis about such a possibility.

“One of the things that I told the Saudis is that they should authorize flights from Ben-Gurion (International Airport) to Mecca,” particularly for the Hajj, he said.

His short speech was filmed and published by KAN News,

Cohen said he explained to the Saudis that “This is for Muslims in Israel, who make up 20% of the population.”

What happens now is that Israeli-Arab Muslims have to take a cumbersome route through Jordan which could quadruple costs, Cohen stated. 

“The Saudis understand” the economic benefits of normalization with Israel, he said. 

Israel and Saudi Arabia, he said, adding that “we are not their enemies we are their partners. Their enemy is Iran,” he said.

On Sunday the government approved a new national railway project, which Netanyahu said, was the first leg of a regional train line that could link Jerusalem and Riyadh.

In an interview with NBC published on Tuesday, Netanyahu said that such a deal with be a quantum leap in regional relations and end the Israeli-Arab conflict.

“Now we have an opportunity to perhaps begin to end the Arab-Israeli conflict with Saudi Arabia,” a step that would bring peace between Muslims and Jews, Netanyahu said.

“I'm not going to get into the specifics of the negotiations of how to achieve it. If it was that easy it would have [already] been done,” Netanyahu said.

He added that he appreciated the Biden administration’s to finalize an Israel-Saudi deal.

“It's really up to Saudi Arabia” to see if there is a middle ground when it comes to the Palestinians, he said.

It’s presumed that Israel would have to make concessions to the Palestinians as part of the deal, but no one has named what that gesture would entail.

The Biden administration has had many of its senior envoys with regard to the Middle East in the last week. White House national security advisor Jake Sullivan, one of Biden’s most trusted aides, was in Jeddah last week with Middle East envoy Brett McGurk, discussing the possibility of a normalization deal.

Senior Advisor for Regional Integration Dan Shapiro visit Israel, Morocco, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, and Egypt in the last week to advance both the Abraham Accords and the Negev Forum. The latter is a forum of five that includes Israel, Bahrain, the UAE, the US and Egypt.

Shapiro met with Cohen in Jerusalem on Sunday. He lauded the US for its work in brokering both the Abraham Accords, by which Israel normalized ties with four Arab countries and for its convening of the Negev Forum last year. 

“The United States and the Biden administration today are the main force operating in favor of continued expansion and deepening of relations with the existing [regional] partners and with new partners such as Saudi Arabia. 

“In my conversation with the special envoy Shapiro, we agreed to act in … close cooperation to preserve good relations with the existing partners for the agreements and to increase the circle of peace and normalization with new partnerships in the Middle East and beyond.”

Separately Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Israeli-Palestinian Affairs Andrew Miller was in the West Bank on Tuesday. He visited some of the Palestinian villages and towns that have been attacked by Jewish extremists, such as Turmus Aiya, which has a high number of Israeli-Palestinian residents.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Fox spotted along walls of Temple Mount sparks talk of prophecy

Wild fox in the Judean foothills. May 23, 2023.
2

Israel's reasonableness standard law takes effect amid protests

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sits between Justice Minister Yariv Levin and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant at the Knesset plenum in Jerusalem July 24, 2023
3

Another 10,000 IDF reservists announce they won't serve anymore

10,000 reservists announce that they won't serve anymore in protest of the judicial reform.
4

Sweden approves Torah burning in Stockholm outside Israeli embassy

Burning books.
5

What will a divided Israel and Judea look like?

A VIEW of the settlement of Eli, in Samaria. Yesha Council deputy head Yigal Dilmoni said yesterday that turning Judea and Samaria into ‘Gush Dan east’ could significantly help the country’s housing problems.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by