The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

PA says Saudis mustn't bow to US, Israel optimistic over deal

The PA has wanted the Saudis to insist on a resolution of the conflict along the pre-1967 lines, whereas Israel has hoped to normalize ties with Saudi Arabia without such a step.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH, TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: AUGUST 3, 2023 21:40

Updated: AUGUST 3, 2023 21:51
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, June 7, 2023. (photo credit: Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy Saudi Royal Court/Handout via Reuters)
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, June 7, 2023.
(photo credit: Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy Saudi Royal Court/Handout via Reuters)

Saudi Arabia must not bow to US pressure to normalize ties with Israel, Palestinian Authority Foreign Minister Riyad al-Malki said Thursday. His Israeli counterpart, Eli Cohen, predicted a deal with Riyad could materialize as early as next March.

Malki spoke with reporters in Ramallah about the pending deal after meeting with US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Palestinian Affairs Andrew Miller.

The PA has wanted the Saudis to insist on a resolution of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict with a full withdrawal to the pre-1967 lines. Israel has hoped to normalize ties with Saudi Arabia without such a step.

Earlier this week, Palestinian officials said they had received assurances from Riyadh that such a move would not happen in the foreseeable future.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who was interviewed by US media outlets, and Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, who spoke with Israel media, said they were optimistic regarding such an agreement. A normalization deal could be reached as early as March, Cohen said.

Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Malki (credit: REUTERS)Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Malki (credit: REUTERS)

On a visit with Bedouin in the Negev on Wednesday, Cohen touted the idea of direct flights from Ben-Gurion Airport to Mecca for the Hajj. In an interview with Channel 14, he predicted that such a deal would be followed by a normalization arrangement with an Asian country and a few other countries.

“The Saudis want a deal more than Israel does,” Cohen said Thursday. This is because Riyadh wants a defense pact with Washington to provide it with a protective umbrella against Iran, he told KAN News.

Saudi Arabia wants nuclear power

Saudi Arabia also has asked the US for support for a civilian nuclear-power program, which opponents have warned could lead to a nuclear-weapons program. It has also asked for increased sales of advanced defensive weapons.

Cohen said Riyadh had given the Biden administration its terms over a year ago, and Washington only began to move on the issue in earnest over the past two months.

“The Americans have an interest because Biden wants to reach the elections with a political achievement,” he told KAN News. “In my estimation, there is a high probability of a peace agreement.”

Riyadh is also motivated by its hope for an economic deal with Israel similar to what is happening with the UAE, Cohen said.

The UAE and Israel completed a free-trade agreement earlier this year, and Israel is pushing to finalize one with Bahrain.

Cohen plans to go to Bahrain on September 3-4 to advance talks on that deal.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israeli vessel breaks through Moscow’s Black Sea grain blockade - report

Grain field
2

Fox spotted along walls of Temple Mount sparks talk of prophecy

Wild fox in the Judean foothills. May 23, 2023.
3

Antarctic pyramid-shaped structure under ice sheets sparks curiosity

ANTARCTICA – a raw, pristine, natural, protected and cherished environment.
4

UFOs once took control of Russian ICBMs, nearly caused WW3 - testimony

UFO (illustrative).
5

Sweden approves Torah burning in Stockholm outside Israeli embassy

Burning books.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by