Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Avi Dichter was offered to replace fellow Likud faction member Yoav Gallant as defense minister, he revealed in a Channel 12 interview to be shown on Thursday evening.

"I only needed to say one word to become defense minister: Yes," he told Rafi Reshef.

Gallant was fired by Netanyahu earlier in the year after calling to halt the judicial reform legislation in March. His firing was reversed by Netanyahu following mass riots across Israel.