A border police volunteer registered for a rifle, inserted a cartridge, and accidentally shot at the floor, according to a video released by KAN on Thursday.

The rest of the people in the room were taken aback by the released shot.

After firing the shot, the officer responsible for registering the weapon exits the booth and quickly confiscates the rifle from the volunteer.

One comment on the video said: "What, did he get completely stoned? He, simply at the height of his indifference, inserted a cartridge [into the rifle] inside a building, and fired the weapon at the floor in front of people."

Israeli Border Police forces on the scene of an operation, December 5, 2022. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESMAN)

Police stated that "a team of MGB volunteers arrived at the Kiryat Malachi station for the purpose of signing on weapons before the start of the shift. While signing on the weapon, a bullet was fired toward the floor, but there were no casualties. The commander of the border guard was instructed to carry out an investigation on the incident."

Professionalism in the Border Police

Two recent legal cases against Border Police officers ended in the last month, both raised questions about the Border Police's behavior and professionalism.

In one case Border police officer Orian Ben Khalifa was accused of grabbing an Arab-Romani woman by the neck and hair leading to the removal of her hijab, without physical instigation on the part of the Arab-Romani woman. Khalifa was fined by the court for the amount of NIS 4000 and ordered to pay NIS 2000 compensation to the woman. Khalifa was readmitted to the Border Police after her suspension, although in a different capacity.

In another case, a border police officer shot and killed Iyad al-Hallak, a disabled Palestinian man with special needs, in the Old City. The officer was acquitted and reinstated into the Border Police, with Police Chief Kobi Shabtai and National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir praising the move.