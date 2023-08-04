The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Border police volunteer accidentally shoots floor after registering a weapon

The border police volunteer registered for a rifle, inserted a cartridge, and accidentally shot at the floor.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 4, 2023 00:15
Israeli Border Police forces on the scene of an operation, December 5, 2022. (photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESMAN)
Israeli Border Police forces on the scene of an operation, December 5, 2022.
(photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESMAN)

A border police volunteer registered for a rifle, inserted a cartridge, and accidentally shot at the floor, according to a video released by KAN on Thursday.

The rest of the people in the room were taken aback by the released shot.

The video can be seen below:

After firing the shot, the officer responsible for registering the weapon exits the booth and quickly confiscates the rifle from the volunteer.

One comment on the video said: "What, did he get completely stoned? He, simply at the height of his indifference, inserted a cartridge [into the rifle] inside a building, and fired the weapon at the floor in front of people."

Israeli Border Police forces on the scene of an operation, December 5, 2022. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESMAN) Israeli Border Police forces on the scene of an operation, December 5, 2022. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESMAN)

Police stated that "a team of MGB volunteers arrived at the Kiryat Malachi station for the purpose of signing on weapons before the start of the shift. While signing on the weapon, a bullet was fired toward the floor, but there were no casualties. The commander of the border guard was instructed to carry out an investigation on the incident."

Professionalism in the Border Police

Two recent legal cases against Border Police officers ended in the last month, both raised questions about the Border Police's behavior and professionalism. 

In one case Border police officer Orian Ben Khalifa was accused of grabbing an Arab-Romani woman by the neck and hair leading to the removal of her hijab, without physical instigation on the part of the Arab-Romani woman. Khalifa was fined by the court for the amount of NIS 4000 and ordered to pay NIS 2000 compensation to the woman. Khalifa was readmitted to the Border Police after her suspension, although in a different capacity.

In another case, a border police officer shot and killed Iyad al-Hallak, a disabled Palestinian man with special needs, in the Old City. The officer was acquitted and reinstated into the Border Police, with Police Chief Kobi Shabtai and National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir praising the move.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israeli vessel breaks through Moscow’s Black Sea grain blockade - report

Grain field
2

Fox spotted along walls of Temple Mount sparks talk of prophecy

Wild fox in the Judean foothills. May 23, 2023.
3

Antarctic pyramid-shaped structure under ice sheets sparks curiosity

ANTARCTICA – a raw, pristine, natural, protected and cherished environment.
4

UFOs once took control of Russian ICBMs, nearly caused WW3 - testimony

UFO (illustrative).
5

Sweden approves Torah burning in Stockholm outside Israeli embassy

Burning books.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by