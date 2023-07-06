The Border Police officer who shot and killed Iyad al-Hallak, a Palestinian with special needs, in eastern Jerusalem in 2020 was acquitted of all charges by a Jerusalem district court on Thursday afternoon.

Hallak, a 32-year-old student, was shot dead on his way to school near the Lions' Gate of Jerusalem's Old City. In the Border Police's original statement, it was noted that the officer identified what appeared to be a “suspicious object” in al-Hallak's hands that they said looked like a gun, and told him to stop in his tracks, after which the man began to flee.

Border Police chased him on foot before firing at him, resulting in the special needs student's death.

Israel Police, Border Police commanders praise court's ruling

Border Police Commander Amir Cohen and Israel Police chief Kobi Shabtai both hailed the court's acquittal, stating that they had backed the officer "throughout the entire journey." Shabtai was Border Police commander at the time of the incident.

Family members and the border police officer who accused of shooting and killing of Iyad al-Hallak, a 32-year-old special needs student in the Old City of Jerusalem, seen with their faces covered at the district court in Jerusalem, July 6, 2023 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

"This is an incident in which a person lost his life, therefore an unfortunate incident...at the same time, we commanders sent the police officer on a mission and we carry the responsibility to stand by his side.

"I believe the court was correct in its ruling," the police chief said.

This is a developing story.