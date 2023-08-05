The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israeli extradited to the US over visa fraud scheme

This indictment comes just as Israel inches closer to receiving visa-free access to the US.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 5, 2023 20:01
The seal of the US Justice Department is seen on the podium in the Department's headquarters briefing room before a news conference with the Attorney General in Washington, January 24, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE)
The seal of the US Justice Department is seen on the podium in the Department's headquarters briefing room before a news conference with the Attorney General in Washington, January 24, 2023.
(photo credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE)

Shai Cohen, 39, was indicted on Friday for leading a visa fraud scheme with the aim of facilitating the illegal entry and employment of noncitizens in the United States, the US Department of Justice said on Saturday (DoJ).

Cohen is alleged to have organized, led, and cooperated with others to recruit and facilitate the illegal entry of Israeli citizens into the United States under false pretenses.

The DoJ charged that Cohen and his co-conspirators assisted noncitizens in fraudulently obtaining the B-1/B-2 tourist/visitor visas by misrepresenting the true nature of their travel into the United States.

The DoJ added that "Upon arrival, the noncitizens were employed at various kiosks owned and operated by Cohen in malls in Virginia and Maryland.

"The noncitizens who engaged in illegal employment were allegedly primarily compensated for their work by under-the-table cash payments or the transfer of money to stored value payment cards, rather than through a legitimate payroll system."

Westfield Montgomery Mall (credit: LENINA LIBERA/CC BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)Westfield Montgomery Mall (credit: LENINA LIBERA/CC BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

Cohen is also accused of providing housing and transportation for noncitizens to and from work.

Cohen was arrested in Israel due to an extradition request by the United States and was extradited in August to the Eastern District of Virginia. 

Cohen has been charged with conspiracy to defraud and commit offenses against the United States; bringing illegal entrants to the United States for financial gain; encouraging and inducing them to unlawfully come to, enter, and reside in the United States for financial gain; harboring illegal immigrants; and money laundering conspiracy.

If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

Will this affect the US visa waiver program?

This indictment comes just as Israel seemed to inch closer to receiving visa-free access to the US. The current obstacles have been mostly related to Israel allowing equal entry to Palestinian-Americans, however.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israeli vessel breaks through Moscow’s Black Sea grain blockade - report

Grain field
2

Fox spotted along walls of Temple Mount sparks talk of prophecy

Wild fox in the Judean foothills. May 23, 2023.
3

What did divers discover in Belize's Great Blue Hole?

The Great Blue Hole off the coast of Belize.
4

UFOs once took control of Russian ICBMs, nearly caused WW3 - testimony

UFO (illustrative).
5

US Marines land F-35B on Southern California highway

An F-35B joint strike fighter jet.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by