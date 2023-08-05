Israeli extradited to the US over visa fraud scheme

Shai Cohen, 39, was indicted on Friday for leading a visa fraud scheme with the aim of facilitating the illegal entry and employment of noncitizens in the United States, the US Department of Justice said on Saturday (DoJ).

Cohen is alleged to have organized, led, and cooperated with others to recruit and facilitate the illegal entry of Israeli citizens into the United States under false pretenses.

The DoJ charged that Cohen and his co-conspirators assisted noncitizens in fraudulently obtaining the B-1/B-2 tourist/visitor visas by misrepresenting the true nature of their travel into the United States.

The DoJ added that "Upon arrival, the noncitizens were employed at various kiosks owned and operated by Cohen in malls in Virginia and Maryland.

"The noncitizens who engaged in illegal employment were allegedly primarily compensated for their work by under-the-table cash payments or the transfer of money to stored value payment cards, rather than through a legitimate payroll system."

Westfield Montgomery Mall (credit: LENINA LIBERA/CC BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

Cohen is also accused of providing housing and transportation for noncitizens to and from work.

Cohen was arrested in Israel due to an extradition request by the United States and was extradited in August to the Eastern District of Virginia.

Cohen has been charged with conspiracy to defraud and commit offenses against the United States; bringing illegal entrants to the United States for financial gain; encouraging and inducing them to unlawfully come to, enter, and reside in the United States for financial gain; harboring illegal immigrants; and money laundering conspiracy.

If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

Will this affect the US visa waiver program?

This indictment comes just as Israel seemed to inch closer to receiving visa-free access to the US. The current obstacles have been mostly related to Israel allowing equal entry to Palestinian-Americans, however.