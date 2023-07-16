The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
US man indicted for antisemitic cyberstalking, interstate threats targeting Jewish orgs

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 16, 2023 00:54
The Federal Bureau of Investigation seal is seen at FBI headquarters before a news conference by FBI Director Christopher Wray on the U.S Justice Department's inspector general's report regarding the actions of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the 2016 US presidential election in Washington,
(photo credit: REUTERS/YURI GRIPAS)

A 28-year-old Mississippi resident was arrested on Saturday by the United States Justice Department and was charged with cyberstalking and communicating antisemitic interstate threats, according to a press release by the US Department of Justice (DOJ).

The 28-year-old Donavon Parish allegedly targeted individuals and institutions affiliated with Judaism.

The indictment, announced by Assistant Attorney General Matthew G. Olsen of the DOJ's National Security Division, US Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania and Assistant Director Robert Wells of the FBI's Counterterrorism Division, accuses Parish of engaging in a series of phone calls using a voiceover internet protocol service. 

What did he do?

These calls were made to synagogues and Jewish-owned businesses in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania between April and May of 2022.

Male hands arrested with handcuffs in Criminal concept (illustrative) (credit: INGIMAGE)Male hands arrested with handcuffs in Criminal concept (illustrative) (credit: INGIMAGE)

During these calls, Parish allegedly made disturbing references to the Holocaust, expressing sentiments such as "Heil Hitler," "all Jews must die," "we will put you in work camps," "gas the Jews," and "Hitler should have finished the job." The indictment alleges that Parish targeting his victims based on their actual or perceived religious affiliation.

If convicted, Parish could face a maximum sentence of 50 years in prison. However, the final sentence will be determined by a federal district court judge, who will take into consideration the US Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The case is being investigated by the FBI, with the Eastern District of Pennsylvania and the National Security Division's Counterterrorism Section leading the prosecution. 

The Justice Department's Civil Rights Division and the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Mississippi are also providing assistance.



