Israeli teen killed in Canada in pre-IDF draft trip, another injured

Reuben Landau, an Israeli teen from the Israeli settlement of Nofim in the West Bank, was killed in an ATV accident in Canada, Israeli media reported Monday.

Eighteen-year-old Landau's friend, who accompanied him on a pre-military service trip to North America, was seriously injured in the accident.

The Foreign Ministry has assisted with the transportation of the teen's remains, which are set to arrive in Israel on Monday evening ahead of his burial.

Another Israeli killed abroad

A similar accident last month resulted in the death of a 27-year-old Israeli woman on the Greek island of Santorini.

In that incident, the ATV reportedly overturned after veering to the right and hitting a tree in Kamari. Greek police also said that her partner was hospitalized after being lightly injured.