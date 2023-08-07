The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Israeli teen killed in Canada in pre-IDF draft trip, another injured

The Foreign Ministry has assisted with the transportation of the teen's remains, which are set to arrive in Israel on Monday evening ahead of his burial.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 7, 2023 13:11
Hikers reach the top of the Grouse Grind at Grouse Mountain in North Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada June 1, 2022 (photo credit: REUTERS/JENNIFER GAUTHIER)
Hikers reach the top of the Grouse Grind at Grouse Mountain in North Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada June 1, 2022
(photo credit: REUTERS/JENNIFER GAUTHIER)

Reuben Landau, an Israeli teen from the Israeli settlement of Nofim in the West Bank, was killed in an ATV accident in Canada, Israeli media reported Monday.

Eighteen-year-old Landau's friend, who accompanied him on a pre-military service trip to North America, was seriously injured in the accident.

Another Israeli killed abroad

A similar accident last month resulted in the death of a 27-year-old Israeli woman on the Greek island of Santorini.

In that incident, the ATV reportedly overturned after veering to the right and hitting a tree in Kamari. Greek police also said that her partner was hospitalized after being lightly injured.



