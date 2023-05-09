The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Israeli woman killed in ATV accident in Greece

Greek police said that the Israeli woman was driving without a license and that her partner was hospitalized after being lightly injured.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 9, 2023 15:19

Updated: MAY 9, 2023 15:29
An Israeli woman was killed on the Greek island of Santorini in an ATV accident, the Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

The Israeli consulate in Athens is working to bring her body back to her family.

The ATV reportedly overturned after veering to the right and hitting a tree in Kamari, according to N12. 

Greek police cited by N12 also said that the Israeli woman was driving without a license and that her partner was hospitalized after being lightly injured.

Israelis dying in vehicle accidents overseas

The incident comes just over a week after the death of Israeli hi-tech worker Alon Inditzky, 38, who died in a plane crash in Los Angeles.

This is a developing story.



