Israeli woman killed in ATV accident in Greece

An Israeli woman was killed on the Greek island of Santorini in an ATV accident, the Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

The Israeli consulate in Athens is working to bring her body back to her family.

The ATV reportedly overturned after veering to the right and hitting a tree in Kamari, according to N12.

Greek police cited by N12 also said that the Israeli woman was driving without a license and that her partner was hospitalized after being lightly injured.

Israelis dying in vehicle accidents overseas

The incident comes just over a week after the death of Israeli hi-tech worker Alon Inditzky, 38, who died in a plane crash in Los Angeles.

This is a developing story.