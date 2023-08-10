The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Over 1,500 actors, directors and writers sign petition against Smotrich’s freeze of Arab funds

The petition specifically calls for the release of funds earmarked for the establishment of a museum, theater, cinema and other cultural establishments.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 10, 2023 02:58
Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich is seen addressing a Knesset committee meeting in Jerusalem, on July 19, 2023. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich is seen addressing a Knesset committee meeting in Jerusalem, on July 19, 2023.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Over 1,500 writers, poets, directors and actors signed a petition Wednesday demanding the Israeli government to release funds earmarked for the Arab sector that Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich froze on Sunday.

The petition specifically calls for the release of NIS 34 million intended for the development of Arab cultural institutions in Israel – part of the NIS 200 million that was earmarked to support Israel’s Arab community. The NIS 34 million was meant for the establishment of a museum, theater, cinema and other cultural establishments.

“We, hundreds of creators from all creative fields in Israel, view with great severity Minister Smotrich's attempt to damage the education and culture of the Arab society in Israel,” the petition reads. “Minister Smotrich is trying in every way to cause unrest among the Arab citizens of the country, to deepen the discrimination against them and to eliminate the contribution of the Arab society in Israel to the development and prosperity of Israel as a Jewish, democratic and egalitarian state.”

Notable signees include actress Alma Zak, filmmaker Udi Aloni, writer/playwright Adiva Gefen, singer Mira Awad, and actor/singer Ran Danker.

Cast member Alma Zak poses during a photocall for the film ''Hearat Shulayim'' in competition at the 64th Cannes Film Festival, May 15, 2011. (credit: REUTERS/VINCENT KESSLER) Cast member Alma Zak poses during a photocall for the film ''Hearat Shulayim'' in competition at the 64th Cannes Film Festival, May 15, 2011. (credit: REUTERS/VINCENT KESSLER)

Smotrich freezes Arab funds

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich (Religious Zionist Party) announced a freeze of some NIS 200 million that was earmarked to support Israel’s Arab community on Sunday, saying he is “re-examing” the use of the funds. Smotrich ignored a Monday appeal from National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi to release NIS 200 million earmarked for funding for Arab students as part of Jerusalem’s Homesh strategic plan.

This comes amid mounting pressure among Arab authorities over what they perceive as attempts by the coalition to weaken their standing through the halting of other budgets aimed towards development, transportation, infrastructure, and education – culminating in threats to freeze the opening of schools at the beginning of September.

“We believe that it is the right of the Arab citizens of Israel to receive the full budget for the development of their culture and cultural institutions within it, and that peace between us and our brothers and sisters, all citizens of Israel, as well as with the Palestinians outside Israel, is possible only through mutual respect with the other, inclusion, reconciliation, and the joint creation of an exemplary brotherhood in the families of the nations,” the petition stated. 

“We will stand by our brothers and sisters who create and create in the Arab society in Israel against any attempt to suppress the culture they create and create and deprive the cultural institutions of the Arab society in Israel,” the petition concluded.

You can find the full list of signatures and to join the petition here: https://www.drove.com/campaign/64d36426eff373c18614499c 

Troy O. Fritzhand contributed to this report.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israeli vessel breaks through Moscow’s Black Sea grain blockade - report

Grain field
2

What did divers discover in Belize's Great Blue Hole?

The Great Blue Hole off the coast of Belize.
3

UFOs once took control of Russian ICBMs, nearly caused WW3 - testimony

UFO (illustrative).
4

US Marines land F-35B on Southern California highway

An F-35B joint strike fighter jet.
5

Jamie Foxx accused of antisemitism after post about Jews 'killing' Jesus

Jamie Foxx attends the premiere of the film "Creed III" in London, Britain February 15, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by