NGO to High Court: Draft yeshiva students to IDF now

Ahead of the development of a new conscription law benefiting ultra-Orthodox Israeli Jews, a petition to begin the drafting of yeshiva students into the Israel Defense Forces was filed to the High Court of Justice on Wednesday by the Brothers in Arms.

The Brothers in Arms, an NGO that has been central to the judicial reform protests and claims to represent soldiers' and reservists' rights, argued in the petition that the Defense Ministry should explain to the court why it hasn't been giving aptitude test, medical examinations, or order to report for duty to yeshiva students.

The government should have begun the drafting procedures because it knew in advance that the previous draft law was set to expire on June 30, after the previous 2014 legislation had been struck down by the High Court in 2017, and had been granted repeated extensions for six years.

The NGO called for the cancellation of the June 25 cabinet decision that it had directed the IDF not to enlist the students until next March while it prepared a new haredi draft law. Brothers in Arms argued that there was no primary legislation granting an exemption for the students. In recent days, the government has begun drafting a new law. Haredi parties are reportedly threatening that they will dissolve the government if the exemption was not passed immediately after the Knesset's summer recess ended on October 15.

Why is an NGO trying to force haredim to join the IDF right away?

The order against drafting the students was discriminatory because it created a special privilege for a demographic, exempting them from an obligation that the rest of the population had to bear, said the NGO. The petitioners said that serving in the IDF is a moral and basic value of the state.

The current conscription conditions were "'A finger in the eye' to the rule of law, and the involved parties in the executive branch openly defied the honorable court and the norms outlined by it."

"The government of Israel has consciously chosen to act illegally, unconstitutionally, and unequally, because of the interests of a handful of leaders," the Brothers in Arms said in a statement announcing the petition. "Israel's security depends on the People's Army, and in order to maintain the People's Army, everyone must share the burden. We demand a new contract with our ultra-Orthodox brothers because their blood is not separate from ours. The State of Israel is a democratic state of law and we call on the High Court to intervene in the illusory arrangement that the government invented for itself and to remind that the rule of law prevails."

The High Court rejected a similar petition by the Movement for Quality Government in Israel on July 9, just after the previous drafting regime expired. The court said that the situation was still too new, the government hadn't had time to address the issue, and all other avenues of recourse had yet to have been explored.

The new bill would reportedly lower the permanent age of exemption from 26 to 22 years, and focus on civil national service and employment in the haredi community.