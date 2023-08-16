The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Boost for Israeli travelers: Direct flight, electronic visas for Vietnam

The first flight from Israel to Vietnam is expected to take off in October 2023, and after that, two flights will be operated weekly by VietJet Air.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN
Published: AUGUST 16, 2023 18:51

Updated: AUGUST 16, 2023 19:40
Israeli Economy and Industry Minister Nir Barkat is seen shaking hands with his Vietnamese counterpart, Nguyễn Hồng Diên. (photo credit: ECONOMY AND INDUSTRY MINISTRY)
Israeli Economy and Industry Minister Nir Barkat is seen shaking hands with his Vietnamese counterpart, Nguyễn Hồng Diên.
(photo credit: ECONOMY AND INDUSTRY MINISTRY)

Economy and Industry Minister Nir Barkat has orchestrated a significant advancement for Israeli travelers, enabling them to reclaim 8.5 hours of travel time on journeys to Vietnam. 

On Wednesday, an agreement was inked with Barkat's Vietnamese counterpart, establishing a direct flight path from Israel to Hanoi.

The first flight is expected to take off in October 2023, and after that, two flights will be operated weekly by VietJet Air. Currently, there are no direct flights between the countries. 

The opening of this route will facilitate business activities between the countries, Barkat said.

Vietnam allows for electronic entry visas for Israelis

In addition, Vietnam's Minister of Industry and Trade, Nguyễn Hồng Diên, agreed to waive the prerequisite of obtaining a conventional written visa for entry into Vietnam. Instead, Israeli nationals will be granted access through an electronic visa, saving time and money. 

Israeli Economy and Industry Minister Nir Barkat is seen in talks with his Vietnamese counterpart, Nguyễn Hồng Diên (not pictured). (credit: ECONOMY AND INDUSTRY MINISTRY)

The visa decision went into effect immediately. 

"Vietnam is the gateway to Southeast Asia and is becoming a pivotal regional state. Strengthening and enhancing our relations are important for both Israel and Vietnam."

Nir Barkat

"These significant achievements will enhance trade and business between the countries," Barkat said. "Vietnam is the gateway to Southeast Asia and is becoming a pivotal regional state. Strengthening and enhancing our relations are important for both Israel and Vietnam."



