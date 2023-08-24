Woman suffers heart attack while driving, saved by Magen David Adom

A 58-year-old woman who suffered a heart attack while driving home from work was saved by Magen David Adom, Israel's national emergency service, recently.

Nurit Moses was driving on her regular route from work in Savion to her home in Netanya when she began experiencing chest pains. She decided to wait in her car until they passed but while stopped at a traffic light in Kiryat she felt a sudden, sharp pain.

Moses suffered cardiac arrest and lost consciousness at the wheel, causing her car to slide into the intersection between the passing vehicles until it collided with a wall.

Dennis Srilan, a passerby, witnessed the accident and reported it immediately to Magen David Adom's 101 emergency call center.

An EMT dispatcher answered the call and instructed Srilan on how to provide first aid, while simultaneously dispatching first responders and a Mobile Intensive Care Unit (MICU) ambulance team to the scene.

MDA ambulance and medics (illustrative). (credit: MDA OPERATIONAL COVERAGE)

MDA's quick response

Noam Dahan, a senior EMT, arrived within a matter of minutes and recognized that it was not a regular traffic accident and that the collision occurred due to Moses experiencing cardiac arrest.

Dahan started CPR and connected a defibrillator, shocking Moses back into consciousness.

The mobile intensive care team, led by MDA paramedic Dor Tzabri and EMT Nathaniel Dudkevicz, arrived on the scene, and together with Dahan they gave Moses the necessary medical treatment.

Moses was fully conscious and communicating with the team, even joking and singing with them, as she was transported to Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva.

“Inside the MICU I was already conscious; I came back to life,” said Moses. “This is something that is not ordinary. I thank you so much. I feel like there was a miracle there. You are my miracle.”

In response, Dahan told her: "seeing you now two weeks later standing on your feet with your family is fulfilling and satisfying. It gives us a lot of strength to continue saving lives."