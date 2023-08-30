The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Whale spotted off Israel's coast, washed ashore lifeless hours later

This is the seventh whale in recent years to have washed up dead on Israel's shorelines.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 30, 2023 05:41
Large, humpback whale spotted off the coast of Israel, August 2023 (photo credit: NATURE AND PARKS AUTHORITY)
Large, humpback whale spotted off the coast of Israel, August 2023
(photo credit: NATURE AND PARKS AUTHORITY)

A large humpback whale was spotted early Monday morning around 500 meters off the coast of Ga'ash beach, just north of Herzilya, according to Israel's Nature and Parks Authority. However, the body of this giant whale was found along the shoreline of the Sharon Coast Reserve just two hours later.

Harel Bez, inspector of the marine unit at the Nature and Parks Authority, said: "We jumped to the scene as soon as we received the report. It was sad to see the humpback whale washed up dead on the beach. From an inspection in the field, it appears that the whale was about ten meters long."

In Israel, seven bodies of whales of the Rajastan classification were recorded as washing up ashore, including the whale that washed up Monday morning, according to Dr. Mia Elser of the Delphis Association.

Endangered species

Whale populations have quickly dwindled, as many hunted whales throughout the 20th century. Now, they are one of the most protected species in the world.

The body of a washed up whale found north of the Sharon Coast Reserve. (credit: NATURE AND PARKS AUTHORITY) The body of a washed up whale found north of the Sharon Coast Reserve. (credit: NATURE AND PARKS AUTHORITY)
According to Dr. Aviad Sheinin of Delphis, from the Maurice Kahn Marine Research Station of the University of Haifa: "In recent years, we have witnessed more sightings of sharks than before. All this evidence indicates that this species is found in the eastern Mediterranean and in the waters of Israel's exclusive economic zone in the deep sea." 

If you find a wild animal injured or in distress, report it to the hotline of the Nature and Parks Authority *3639and the Delphis website https://www.delphis.ngo/reporting



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Life on Mars was discovered 50 years ago and then eradicated - astrobiologist
2

Has humanity violated God's boundaries in pursuit of science? - opinion

Efficient encapsulation of molecules – a major technological challenge – makes possible a high loading capacity of molecules.
3

US Navy destroyer to be fitted with hypersonic missiles

The USS Zumwalt.
4

Where is the house sparrow? The bird vanished from our streets due to invasive species

The native house sparrow.
5

Who is the mysterious ‘Jake Segal,’ who tricked women into sex?

"Jake Segal" was not who the women he seduced online thought he was.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
חדשות מעריב
לוח חגים ומועדים 2023
זמני כניסת שבת
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by