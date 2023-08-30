The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Gallant to US: Must widen Sunni alliances, but maintain military superiority

Notably, Riyadh has demanded a nuclear reactor and the ability to enrich uranium locally.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: AUGUST 30, 2023 17:19
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Wednesday met with top US diplomatic officials to encourage progress in widening the normalization wave with Sunni countries, like Saudi Arabia, but also emphasizing the need to maintain Israeli qualitative military superiority.

Gallant met with US National Security Council Coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa Brett McGurk and US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf.

The defense minister thanked McGurk for his continuous efforts to advance normalization with Arab countries in the region, which is code, especially for the Saudis which is the US and Israel's current top target.

Maintaining Israel's qualitative military advantage usually refers to having more advanced aircraft, defensive systems, and any unconventional weapons or systems which Israel reportedly has, and which the Saudis and others are seeking to receive from the US in normalization negotiations.

Most notably, Riyadh has demanded a nuclear reactor and the ability to enrich uranium locally.

US PRESIDENT Joe Biden and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attend the Gulf Cooperation Council +3 meeting in Jeddah, last summer. (credit: MANDEL NGAN/REUTERS) US PRESIDENT Joe Biden and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attend the Gulf Cooperation Council +3 meeting in Jeddah, last summer. (credit: MANDEL NGAN/REUTERS)

Iran behind West Bank escalation

He presented the IDF's efforts to combat terror in the West Bank, including highlighting Iran's role in the ongoing battle.

Gallant said that the IDF would continue to fight hard against terror while trying to maintain a higher quality of life for Palestinian areas which were uninvolved in terror.



