The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Gallant trying to postpone passing of judicial reform bill - report

More than 1,000 reservists announced on Friday that they wouldn't be showing up for reserve duty anymore.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 21, 2023 21:23

Updated: JULY 21, 2023 21:53
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant attend an event for outstanding soldiers as part of Israel's 75th Independence Day celebrations, at the President's residence in Jerusalem on April 26, 2023 (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant attend an event for outstanding soldiers as part of Israel's 75th Independence Day celebrations, at the President's residence in Jerusalem on April 26, 2023
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant is working to get the Reasonableness Standard Bill postponed, N12 reported on Friday night.

According to the report, Gallant has been holding consistent talks with IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi and the commander of the Air Force out of which it is understood that the force is in a difficult situation.

The defense minister is reportedly working to put off the Knesset plenum where the bill will undergo its second and third readings in order to allow more time for both sides to reach agreements.

On Friday, more than 1,000 Air Force reservists announced in a letter that they would stop their voluntary reserve duty. Refusals of callups to reserves duty have also come from other branches of the IDF, but the army told Israel on Wednesday that it is still ready for war.

"I'm working in every way to achieve broad consensus, to prevent harming Israel's security, and keep the IDF outside of the political debate," said Gallant shortly after the report, according to Ynet. 

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant attends a recognition ceremony for IDF reserve soldiers, in the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem, on June 13, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant attends a recognition ceremony for IDF reserve soldiers, in the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem, on June 13, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Ynet reported that Gallant is joined by Shas chairman MK Aryeh Deri who also reportedly expressed that he was against unilateral legislation.

Gallant almost got fired in March for calling to stop legislation

Gallant called on the coalition to stop the judicial reform legislation, which includes the Reasonableness Standard, in March shortly before the Knesset broke up for its Passover vacation. Reservists refusing to show up for duty were also a concern then.

As a result of Gallant's public statement to stop the legislation, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fired him saying he had lost trust in his defense minister.

Netanyahu eventually rescinded his firing of Gallant citing "security reasons" after he was faced by pleas from both within the coalition and without to change his mind.



Related Tags
IDF
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Humans' ancestors, dogs, bats may have coexisted with dinosaurs – study

Life reconstruction of Brontosaurus excelsus, a type of diplodocid sauropod dinosaur (Illustrative).
2

An 'eternal life' pill may be closer than ever thanks to new research

Hydractinia symbiolongicarpus
3

Against all odds, the Ukrainian counteroffensive is inching forward

SECOND-LIEUTENANT Ilya, a tank commander in the 59th Motorized Brigade, takes a break on his tank, concealed in a forest in the Pokrovsk area of Donbas, on July 9.
4

Prime Minister Netanyahu released from hospital

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leads a cabinet meeting in Jerusalem on July 2, 2023
5

Netanyahu suffered from more than dehydration - neurologist

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds a press conference at the Ministry of Defense in Tel Aviv on April 10, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by