Gallant trying to postpone passing of judicial reform bill - report

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant is working to get the Reasonableness Standard Bill postponed, N12 reported on Friday night.

According to the report, Gallant has been holding consistent talks with IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi and the commander of the Air Force out of which it is understood that the force is in a difficult situation.

The defense minister is reportedly working to put off the Knesset plenum where the bill will undergo its second and third readings in order to allow more time for both sides to reach agreements.

On Friday, more than 1,000 Air Force reservists announced in a letter that they would stop their voluntary reserve duty. Refusals of callups to reserves duty have also come from other branches of the IDF, but the army told Israel on Wednesday that it is still ready for war.

"I'm working in every way to achieve broad consensus, to prevent harming Israel's security, and keep the IDF outside of the political debate," said Gallant shortly after the report, according to Ynet.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant attends a recognition ceremony for IDF reserve soldiers, in the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem, on June 13, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Ynet reported that Gallant is joined by Shas chairman MK Aryeh Deri who also reportedly expressed that he was against unilateral legislation.

Gallant almost got fired in March for calling to stop legislation

Gallant called on the coalition to stop the judicial reform legislation, which includes the Reasonableness Standard, in March shortly before the Knesset broke up for its Passover vacation. Reservists refusing to show up for duty were also a concern then.

As a result of Gallant's public statement to stop the legislation, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fired him saying he had lost trust in his defense minister.

Netanyahu eventually rescinded his firing of Gallant citing "security reasons" after he was faced by pleas from both within the coalition and without to change his mind.