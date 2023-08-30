The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Netanyahu to address UNGA in September, but no date for Biden meeting

Tensions between Washington and Jerusalem have prevented Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Joe Biden from meeting, despite their decades of friendship.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: AUGUST 30, 2023 19:10
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the 72nd United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York, US, September 19, 2017 (photo credit: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to address the high-level opening session of the United Nations 78th General Assembly on Thursday, September 21, the country’s ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan told Army Radio on Wednesday, as he expressed hope that a meeting would soon be in the offing with US President Joe Biden.

“I have good reason to believe that such a meeting will occur in the coming weeks,” Erdan said, adding that he had “good reasons to presume that a meeting would take place.” 

But no date has been set for a meeting between Netanyahu and Biden who is slated to speak to the UNGA on Tuesday, September 19.

Why has Netanyahu not yet met with Biden?

Biden, who has known Netanyahu for at least four decades and considers him a friend, has not invited him to the White House since he took office at the end of December 2022.

US presidents typically invited newly or reelected prime ministers to the White House in the immediate aftermath of the election to discuss joint issues and policies.

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu meets with Joe Biden at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem, in 2016 when Biden was US vice-president. (credit: AMOS BEN GERSHOM/GPO) PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu meets with Joe Biden at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem, in 2016 when Biden was US vice-president. (credit: AMOS BEN GERSHOM/GPO)

Tensions between Washington and Jerusalem on issues relating to Netanyahu’s judicial reform plan, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and extremist statements by some of his ministers have prevented such an invitation.

Biden was blunt about that, explaining in March that Netanyahu would not be invited in the near term. 

In July, Biden spoke with Netanyahu by phone and the two men agreed to meet, with the prime minister explaining that the president had extended an invitation to the White House during that conversation.

The White House repeatedly refused to confirm an Oval Office meeting, repeatedly explaining that no location had been set for the meeting which would occur in the US.

Netanyahu has banned Likud ministers from visiting Washington until such time as he has gone there to meet Biden.

But the ban exempts Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, who has met in Washington with US officials, including US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant was in New York this week to urge the UN Security Council to empower UNIFIL to fully monitor Hezbollah’s military activity along Israel’s northern border.

With an eye to Netanyahu’s ban, Gallant’s trip did not include a Washington leg. He met instead in New York with White House Coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa Brett McGurk and Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid, who is not bound by Netanyahu’s dictate, is set to travel to DC next week to meet with US officials and politicians.

Although Netanyahu has not traveled to the US since taking office, he has received a wide array of US officials in Jerusalem, as well as leading politicians.

On Wednesday Netanyahu met with US Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) and discussed ways to maintain the special relationship between the two countries. On Monday he hosted US Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH) in his office.

At the UN in New York, Netanyahu is also expected to meet other heads of state, but his office has not put out an itinerary or even confirmed the dates of the trip.

High-level speakers from most of the UN’s 193 member states as well as non-member states are expected to speak, including from the Palestinian Authority.

Erdan said that Netanyahu’s delegation would also include Foreign Minister Eli Cohen as well as the health and environment meetings. 

It will be one of the more well-attended UN General Assembly openings, Erdan told Army Radio.

“There will be a marathon of meetings” by the Israeli delegation with leaders from all over the world, he said.



