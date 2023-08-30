The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Troubles continue as Israel's schools set to open

The teachers have threatened to strike and prevent schools from starting unless they are paid more.

By TROY O. FRITZHAND
Published: AUGUST 30, 2023 22:27

Updated: AUGUST 30, 2023 22:28
A CLASSROOM at a Tel Aviv school is empty due to a strike called by the Teachers’ Union. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)
A CLASSROOM at a Tel Aviv school is empty due to a strike called by the Teachers' Union.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

Issues within the education system continue to mount as students are expected to start school next month.

The problem stems from what teachers call unfair pay, and what the state has been reluctant to address.

On Wednesday, the Education Ministry offered the Teachers Union a six-year proposal that would increase their salaries by NIS 2,000 per year. However, it has thus far not been accepted.

Will teachers go on strike?

The teachers have threatened to strike and prevent schools from starting unless they are paid more.

Also involved in the process is the Finance Ministry, which has been hesitant to agree to take treasury funds for salary purposes. Specifically, Smotrich wants to cap the salary increase at NIS 1,000 per teacher. This has led to an outcry against Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, of whom Teachers Union chairman Ron Erez told Ynet “Smotrich wants to prove that he is a hero and strong, that he will teach the teachers' organization a lesson.

A school classroom is seen empty in Jerusalem's Beit Hakerem. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)A school classroom is seen empty in Jerusalem's Beit Hakerem. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

“The finance minister will break the organization, bring the education system to privatization, to individual contracts - and weaken the teachers.”

Education Minister Yoav Kisch “wants to open the school year and is making every effort,” Erez said. Kisch also told Ynet that “a decision will be made in [Wednesday’s] talks - whether we have reached an agreement or not, and we will announce it by [Thursday] morning." He also said, "Increasing teachers' salaries is, in my eyes, a super important thing and I am a full partner of the teachers' organization in this matter.”

According to Hebrew media, the Treasury submitted a plan to the Teachers Union that would add extra hours to their workload - 25 hours a week instead of 24 - alongside reducing individual instruction time by two hours.

Zvi Peleg, who leads Ort, a STEM-based education system with more than 100,000 students under their belt, lambasted the situation in an interview with The Jerusalem Post. He said that the salaries are unfair, and despite conversations with almost every relevant player in government, they are not really interested in making a change, with the result being the detriment of the students. “No one says anything… they want to keep [the status quo],” he said.

The issue has led to a shortage of teachers, as Israeli students struggle in terms of OECD averages, scoring below the international number.

Something troubling is the lack of training teachers receive as well. According to statistics, some 75% of Hebrew-language teachers have no formal training, and therefore reading skills have dropped.

It should be noted that these issues are not directly related to the controversial decision by Smotrich to delay transferring funds to the Arab sector - though it was ultimately pushed through by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.



