The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Gov't, teachers fail to agree, high schools teachers may strike

The Education Ministry and Teachers Association agreed on a NIS 2,000 raise for teachers but still need to agree on other issues.

By TROY O. FRITZHAND
Published: AUGUST 31, 2023 10:13
View of an empty classroom at a school in Tel Aviv, during a general strike of some Municipalities and local authorities, on May 15, 2023. (photo credit: FLASH90)
View of an empty classroom at a school in Tel Aviv, during a general strike of some Municipalities and local authorities, on May 15, 2023.
(photo credit: FLASH90)

A negotiation between the Education Ministry and the Teachers Organization ended without agreements late on Wednesday night, raising the threat that high schools would not open on September 1 due to a strike.

In principle, one of the main points of contention was agreed on – a raise of NIS 2,000 per teacher. However, according to the Finance Ministry, there are still major gaps between the government and the Teachers Organization on other issues, which were not specified.

"We are not going into the details of the negotiations," said the Finance Ministry. "Unfortunately, the gaps are large and there are still no agreements. We are making efforts to reach agreements that will improve the education system."

Education Minister Yoav Kisch said that he and Teachers Organization chairman Ron Erez were scheduled to meet again on Thursday morning to try and reach a final agreement to prevent the teachers from refusing to open the school year.

Erez has praised Kisch’s efforts but has attacked Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, saying “the Finance Ministry insists on privatizing the education system and speaks from the throat of the Kohelet Forum. In this framework, they seek to transfer all school principals and teachers to individual contracts.”

EDUCATION MINISTER Yoav Kisch attends a meeting of the Knesset Education Committee, earlier this month. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) EDUCATION MINISTER Yoav Kisch attends a meeting of the Knesset Education Committee, earlier this month. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The Education Ministry has set the deadline to reach a deal after Thursday’s negotiations. 

School year to start with shortage in teachers

According to date from the Education Ministry, the new school year is starting with a shortage of 910 teachers for all school levels. Erez said that number vastly underrepresents reality, however.

"It's 7,000 teachers in the high schools alone," he told N12 on Wednesday. "Kisch is responsible for the teachers who are employed by the ministry, and he only gets data on them. He doesn't have information about the rest."

Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Life on Mars was discovered 50 years ago and then eradicated - astrobiologist
2

Has humanity violated God's boundaries in pursuit of science? - opinion

Efficient encapsulation of molecules – a major technological challenge – makes possible a high loading capacity of molecules.
3

Where is the house sparrow? The bird vanished from our streets due to invasive species

The native house sparrow.
4

Who is the mysterious ‘Jake Segal,’ who tricked women into sex?

"Jake Segal" was not who the women he seduced online thought he was.
5

Rare 'blue supermoon' to rise this week, won't return until 2037

The blue moon as seen in the sky, August 30, 2030
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
חדשות מעריב
לוח חגים ומועדים 2023
זמני כניסת שבת
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by