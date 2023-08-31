The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Hospital staff in Israel's periphery to get shorter shifts

The agreement will enable the launch of an outline for shortening the working day in hospitals in the periphery as early as Sunday, September 3.

By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Published: AUGUST 31, 2023 15:32
Medical staff protest lack of funding which has forced hospitals into "emergency mode," August 29, 2021 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Medical staff protest lack of funding which has forced hospitals into "emergency mode," August 29, 2021
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

After many months of bickering and strike threats, hospital interns and residents in Israel's periphery have finally reached an agreement with the Finance and Health Ministries and Clalit Healthcare Services over the shortening of shifts and salary increases.

The Israel Medical Association (IMA) unanimously approved the agreement of principles drawn up last night between the leadership of the IMA head Prof. Zion Hagay and the head of wages at the treasury Ephraim Malkin.

The young doctors’ shifts will be shortened from 26 to 21 hours in 10 hospitals in the North and South of the country and implemented gradually through next summer in most hospital departments, including in emergency, geriatrics, oncology, internal medicine and pediatrics.

The agreement will enable the launch of an outline for shortening the working day in hospitals in the periphery as early as Sunday, September 3, in accordance with a change in the required working and rest hours of the doctors in Israel.

The shortened schedule will be implemented as soon as next week, in accordance with the amendment to the general permit concerning the working and rest hours of the doctors in Israel.

According to the understanding, a payment of 300% will be granted, among other things, for a supplementary four-hour “quarter shift.” 

A picture taken in Sourasky Medical Center Tel Aviv on the day of the strike against violence in medical facilities. The sign reads: There is a strike here. Enough with the violence. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV) A picture taken in Sourasky Medical Center Tel Aviv on the day of the strike against violence in medical facilities. The sign reads: There is a strike here. Enough with the violence. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Israel Medical Association head: Significant process is 'underway'

Hagay said that a significant process is underway. “From the day I took office, this was a clear goal, but the condition for this was always maintaining the salary conditions of the doctors and the quality of medical care.”

Dr. Rey Biton, chairman of the Mirsham organization of interns and residents, however, was not very pleased. “This is not an outline of the shortening of shifts that we dreamed of.

"We fought for a much more significant shortening of shifts, but the change is beginning, and it will be impossible to stop this historic move. It would be appropriate for the Israeli government and the IMA to give more help to women doctors who also have families to care for.” 



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Life on Mars was discovered 50 years ago and then eradicated - astrobiologist
2

Has humanity violated God's boundaries in pursuit of science? - opinion

Efficient encapsulation of molecules – a major technological challenge – makes possible a high loading capacity of molecules.
3

Where is the house sparrow? The bird vanished from our streets due to invasive species

The native house sparrow.
4

Who is the mysterious ‘Jake Segal,’ who tricked women into sex?

"Jake Segal" was not who the women he seduced online thought he was.
5

Rare 'blue supermoon' to rise this week, won't return until 2037

The blue moon as seen in the sky, August 30, 2030
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
חדשות מעריב
לוח חגים ומועדים 2023
זמני כניסת שבת
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by