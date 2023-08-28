The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Smotrich unfreezes funds for Israeli Arabs after security chiefs meeting

As part of the agreement reached, the funds will be transferred from the Finance Ministry to the Interior Ministry, which will then allocate and move the funds over to Arab local councils.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 28, 2023 08:31
FINANCE MINISTER Bezalel Smotrich speaks during a press conference in Jerusalem on August 9, 2023.. (photo credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)
FINANCE MINISTER Bezalel Smotrich speaks during a press conference in Jerusalem on August 9, 2023..
(photo credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich appeared to concede defeat on Monday morning when he announced that some 200 million shekels in frozen funds intended for the Arab sector would be released.

As part of the agreement reached, the funds will be transferred from the Finance Ministry to the Interior Ministry, which will then allocate and move the funds over to Arab local councils across Israel subject to undetailed screening mechanisms.

These mechanisms will be discussed and implemented following government approval in the next two weeks, a statement from Smotrich said.

The decision to unfreeze the funds came after a five-hour meeting with Shin Bet head Ronen Bar, Interior Minister Moshe Arbel, heads of Arab local councils, and Israel Police chief Kobi Shabtai.

Why has Smotrich refused to release the funds?

Smotrich refused to release the funds, earmarked for Arab students as part of Jerusalem’s Homesh strategic plan, arguing that "Arab authorities receive the grant designed to help weaker authorities just like any other authority in Israel and based on equal criteria.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich is seen addressing a Knesset committee meeting in Jerusalem, on July 19, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich is seen addressing a Knesset committee meeting in Jerusalem, on July 19, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

"There is and has never been any justification in the world to favor the Arab authorities even more and give only them a special grant that the weak authorities in the Jewish sector do not receive."

Ministers clashed at Sunday's cabinet meeting over the frozen funds, with the discussion devolving into a shouting match.



