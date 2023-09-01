Back to school in pictures: Israel's prominent figures go to class

Millions of Israeli students returned to school on Friday, along with a number of prominent figures in Israeli politics and society.

President Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal made a guest appearance at a local primary school to both teach the students and learn from them.

President Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal join Israeli children on their first day of school on September 1, 2023. (credit: PRESIDENT'S RESIDENCE)

Shabtai takes Nikita to school

For the second year in a row, Police Chief Kobi Shabtai took Nikita Olynik to his first day of school. Nikita is the son of the late Special Patrol Unit (Yasam) officer, Igor Olynik, who died nearly one year ago after fulfilling his dream of accompanying his son to school together with the chief despite being gravely ill.

Police Chief Kobi Shabtai takes 7-year-old Nikita Olynik to his first day of school on September 1, 2023. (credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Several schools constructed colorful balloon arches, and one school was able to welcome the prime minister through those arches.

Children and their parents pass through a rainbow balloon arch on the first day of school in Israel on September 1, 2023. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Netanyahu and Kisch go back to school

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Education Minister Yoav Kisch made their own first-day-of-school visit on Friday morning to a local primary school. They, like the president and his wife, sat in in a few classes and spoke with the children.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Education Minister Yoav Kisch visit an Israeli primary school on the first day of school on September 1, 2023. (credit: Avi Ohayon/GPO)