Israeli doctors, scientist promote cooperation with Brazil in visit

They stressed the need for unity among academia, industry, and healthcare in both countries, as well as for the benefit of global medicine.

By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Published: SEPTEMBER 1, 2023 17:25

Updated: SEPTEMBER 1, 2023 17:29
Israeli delegation, members of the MCTI and the Israeli ambassador to Brazil, Daniel Zonshine (photo credit: RAMBAM HEALTH CARE CAMPUS)
Israeli delegation, members of the MCTI and the Israeli ambassador to Brazil, Daniel Zonshine
(photo credit: RAMBAM HEALTH CARE CAMPUS)

A three-person delegation of leading physicians and scientists from the Rambam Health Care Campus in Haifa to Brazil declared that they seek a future filled with important collaborations with that country in medicine and science. They stressed the need for unity among academia, industry, and healthcare in both countries, as well as for the benefit of global medicine.

Chemistry Nobel Laureate Prof. Aaron Ciechanover of the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology, Rambam director-general Prof. Michael Halberthal, and Prof. Rafael Beyar who is president of Rambam’s International Friends Association met with senior representatives from the Brazilian Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (BMSTI), the Embassy of Israel in Brazil, and local hospital leaders, in what was a very successful four-day visit. 

The visit, organized by Rambam began in the capital city of Brasilia, where they met with representatives from the BMSTI, Israeli ambassador to Brazil Daniel Zohar Zonshine, government officials, and important guests from Brazil’s Academy of Sciences and Academia. 

The Israeli professors highlighted the importance of Rambam’s partnership with the Technion in Haifa and its great medical and scientific contribution to developing new technologies, resources, and treatments. The synergy among doctors, researchers, engineers, and inventors is increasing medical knowledge and benefitting human health, they said. 

Doctors present to Brazilian students

At the University of Brasilia, Halberthal and Beyar spoke about Rambam’s future vision, its significant influence in research and innovation, and personalized and precision medicine. Ciechanover then presented a major lecture to students of science and medicine in which he highlighted the need to incentivize the new generation of students, especially those in South American countries, thereby guaranteeing science’s continuing development and promotion.

At the Paulista School of Medicine – Federal University of São Paulo (credit: RAMBAM HEALTH CARE CAMPUS) At the Paulista School of Medicine – Federal University of São Paulo (credit: RAMBAM HEALTH CARE CAMPUS)

The delegation went on to Sao Paulo, where, they visited the Paulista School of Medicine-Federal University of São Paulo.  

On the last day of the visit, they attended the inauguration of the new advisory board of the National Confederation of Brazil-Israel Chambers of Commerce, where they met leaders from 10 Brazilian states.



