Emirates and United Expand Codeshare Partnership to include flights to and from Mexico

By ASAF COHEN
Published: SEPTEMBER 6, 2023 14:52
(photo credit: PR Emirates)
(photo credit: PR Emirates)

   

  • Mexico is the first country outside of the US to be included in Emirates’ codeshare network with United
  • Emirates expands its Mexican footprint with eight new destinations, in addition to Mexico City
  • Seamless connectivity, travel itineraries that include both carriers on a single ticket and baggage transfers are among the host of customer benefits  

Tel-Aviv, Israel – 5 September 2023: Emirates announces a significant expansion in its codeshare partnership with United, to include nine destinations in Mexico. Emirates customers will now have access to eight new destinations in the country, in addition to Mexico City, which the airline also serves. 

The expansive codeshare network between Emirates and United currently includes a host of US cities and Mexico becomes the first country outside of the US to be added to the growing network. 

The codeshare partnership enables customers to enjoy flexibility and choice with smooth connections, allowing passengers flying on Emirates to two points in the US, either Chicago or Houston, to connect onwards to exciting leisure destinations in Mexico. The new Mexican points include Cancun, Cozumel, Monterrey, Puerto Vallarta, Guadalajara, San Jose Del Cabo, Leon/Guanajuato, and Queretaro. 

Furthermore, the codeshare partnership also provides more flexibility on flight timings, giving Emirates customers flying to Mexico City more options when choosing flights. Depending on travel plans, passengers can opt to fly to the Mexican capital using Emirates daily services from Dubai with a stop in Barcelona, or separately book codeshare flights to Mexico City. The expansion of the codeshare network also enables customers flying from the nine points in Mexico to fly to destinations on the airline’s network, via Chicago or Houston. 

Tickets to codeshare destinations in Mexico are available via emirates.com and preferred travel agencies, for travel starting on 14 September. 

The newly-expanded network of Mexican destinations now available to Emirates customers is expected to be popular amongst customers from the Middle East, India and South Africa, to name a few. The most frequented destinations for global travellers embarking from points in Mexico include India, Israel, UAE, South Africa and select points in South East Asia.    

With the addition of the new points to Mexico, the enhanced codeshare network now includes 134 destinations, accessible from the United’s gateways in the US, while almost 100 additional points across the US, Canada, Central and South America, and the Caribbean are available for customers to choose from on an interline basis.   

Emirates offers daily services to Houston, onboard its flagship A380 aircraft. Emirates recently introduced its latest offering, Premium Economy, to its services to Houston. The world’s largest international airline also operates seven weekly flights between Dubai and Chicago, utilising its other widebody aircraft - the Boeing 777 – enabling passengers to plan their travel itineraries to global destinations, with seamless connectivity. 

Travellers with itineraries on Emirates flights can plan their entire trip on a single ticket and take advantage of hassle-free flight benefits including the airline’s baggage allowance, in addition to convenient bag check-through to the final destination.* 

Furthermore, members of Emirates’ frequent flyer programme, Emirates Skywards, can look forward to earning and redeeming miles on flights of both airlines, if booked on codeshare flights.** 

* Baggage check-through is valid for travel out of Mexico. International travellers flying to destinations in Mexico on Emirates and United codeshare flights must clear their baggage with US Customs at the first point of entry (Chicago or Houston). 

**Travel plans with interline flights on Emirates and United are not eligible to earn Skywards Miles. 



